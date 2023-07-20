New leadership team at the helm of Lions Club

The Cowra Lions Club celebrated its 62nd Changeover on July 11, marking the installation of a new leadership team.
During the ceremony, Mr Milton Barnett assumed the role of President, with Mrs Sue Thomas as Secretary, Mr David Thomas as Treasurer, and Mr Maurice Randell as Director.
The outgoing President, Mr Graham Apthorpe, expressed his gratitude for the privilege of serving in his role over the past three years, acknowledging the support and dedication of the members for both Cowra Lions Club projects and the Lions Foundations.
As part of the Changeover event, a video presentation showcased the longstanding involvement of Lions as a representative body in the United Nations, as well as their ongoing efforts in supporting the people of Ukraine.
President Milton, who recently received his 50 years' service medallion, thanked outgoing President Graham for his leadership during a challenging period marked by intermittent Covid restrictions.
He also emphasised the Club's commitment to its "2021 and Beyond" plan, which had achieved numerous goals and acknowledged that there is still more work to be done.
President Milton further revealed that the Mini Lotto raffle program, introduced in April 2021, but suspended due to the Covid pandemic, has been discontinued as a fundraiser.
It will be replaced with a conventional mid-year raffle, for which the Club hopes to garner substantial community support. He highlighted the Club's dedication to ensuring that "100 per cent of every dollar we or any Lions Club raises goes to the nominated area."
During the Changeover meeting, the Club presented a certificate of appreciation to Mr Ray Johnson of Cowra SES for its invaluable assistance with the Lions Santa project. Additionally, donations were made to Mr John Poole, representing the Cowra Family History Group, and Mr Ray Walsh, representing the Cowra and District Historical Society.
President Milton shared how the Club is proactively reviewing its meeting times as part of an action plan to attract new members.
Furthermore, it is considering transitioning to a luncheon meeting once a month to foster fellowship, with the board managing essential business matters as necessary.
President Milton expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming term and extended an invitation to the community to provide suggestions and inquiries about the Club's activities and future projects.
He particularly encouraged individuals who have recently retired or moved to the area and are eager to give something back, to get in touch via the Cowra Lions Club Inc Facebook Page or by emailing cowralionsclub@gmail.com.
