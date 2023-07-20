Cowra Guardian
New leadership team at the helm of Lions Club

By Contributed
July 20 2023 - 1:36pm
Past District Governor, Tony Smith, presents the Lions Charter to President, Milton Barnett.
The Cowra Lions Club celebrated its 62nd Changeover on July 11, marking the installation of a new leadership team.

