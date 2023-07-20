Three Quilty buckles for Cowra region riders

Some years ago, the NSW Endurance Riders Association ran a car sticker competition to design a sticker that reflected all that was "endurance".
Karen Rhodes from Woodstock won the competition with a saying "A saddle for your seat, and the world at your feet".
This sums it all up.
The "Quilty" as it is affectionately known, is the premier ride on the National endurance riding calendar.
It is a 160km endurance ride, ridden in one day over a marked course. The horse that passes the stringent veterinary checks before, during and after the event is awarded a converted Quilty buckle.
Riders numbering 188 in total from all over Australia plus international riders mustered at midnight on Friday, July 7.
The ride officially finished the following midnight.
It is the adrenaline, the confidence in their preparations and the sense of achievement at the end that outweighs the fatigue of the rider as the challenge was successfully met by 72% of the field.
Three riders from the Cowra district packed up their family, friends and horse floats, loaded their horses and headed to Imbil, Queensland to compete at the 2023 Tom Quilty Gold Cup 160km National Championship Endurance Ride.
All had a three day journey to the ride base. All arrived safe and sound, and all completed the amazing feat.
Annette Bailey from Woodstock, riding her home bred pure Arabian 12 year old mare, Bullio Charlotte, placed 11th in a riding time of 10hrs45mins.
Kylie Jonkers rode another locally bred Arabian mare, Girilambone Seedy Bub, to complete the horse's first Quilty in a time of 12hrs39.
Louise Piddington from Canowindra and Bara Park Rhesus, an Arabian gelding bred at Binnalong, achieved their first Quilty together in a riding time of 16hrs32mins.
Annette and Bullio Charlotte also formed part of the winning Tom Quilty State Teams event bringing home the trophy for NSW.
Another member of this team was Annette's daughter in-law from Orange, Catherine Bailey riding Razorback Targaryen.
This combination finished 2nd in a tightly fought race across the line.
The Cowra region has a very strong affinity with endurance riding. Lachlan Endurance Riders Club has hosted endurance events at Woodstock for two decades.
The 2003 Quilty was hosted at Canowindra and the Club has successfully hosted three NSW State Championship Events.
A regular event is run through the forests and farms at Bumbaldry, and the State forests of Neville have also had their fair share of courses marked there.
Rides have also been run at Canowindra and at Roseberg Forest, Lyndhurst. Whilst being considered the quiet achieving equine pursuit, the region is highly respected for providing wonderful riding.
This year will see a carnival of events run on the weekend of September 9 and 10, run from the Woodstock Showground.
Saturday is a day to set up camp, have your horses inspected by one of the equine vets attending and then join in for the Pre-ride talk.
Settle in around your campfire then wake up on Sunday morning to start your ride. There will be "something for everyone"; including a 20km and 40km ride that people can enter as Day Members. Whilst a certain amount of fitness is required for the shorter events, it is not overwhelming.
These rides give a lovely taster of what endurance riding is all about.
The main event at Woodstock will be a 100km event with the option to withdraw at 80kms.
Information about the weekend can be found on the website www.nswera.asn.au/events.
Contacts can be found on this calendar to provide more details.
If riders would like to know more about endurance riding, look at Starting Out on that website. Also, searching the Endurance NSW Facebook page, will allow riders to be inspired to explore NSW and Australia with their horses.
Hopefully plans will see the three combinations heading to the 2024 Quilty in South Australia on the October long weekend. Watch this space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.