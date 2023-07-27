Uptake of business access grants from Cowra Council 'poor'

Less than $1000 in grant funding has been handed out to businesses in Cowra in the past three years, under Cowra Council's Access Incentive Scheme Policy.
Cowra Shire Councillor Cheryl Downing made the funding revelation during Council debate over placing a draft of a revised policy on public exhibition for community feedback.
The recently reviewed policy attracted considerable debate at Council's general committee meeting earlier this month before it was approved for exhibition at the ordinary council meeting last Monday.
The policy has remained unchanged since its introduction in 2005.
Cr Downing said she could not "go past the fact the policy hasn't been reviewed for 18 years" and less than $1000 in grant funding had been taken up in the past three years.
"If you want to be a leader you must understand that leadership isn't a badge, its not a promotion, its not a title, its a behaviour and you have to set the standards and the standards you walk past are the standards that you set," Cr Downing said.
"During the 18 years that's gone past since this was introduced, 4.5 times the councillors could have had the opportunity to review, revisit and reframe this policy, Cr Downing said
She pointed to the introduction of the NDIS in 2013 and refurbishment of the footpaths in the Cowra Central Business District as being "great" times to review the policy.
In reference to a later question at the meeting from Cr Ruth Fagan in relation to uptake of the scheme Cr Downing pointed out, "Council has put aside over $40,000 in the past three years for this budget none of which was spent in 2023 or 2022 and only $612 spent in 2021.
"I feel we probably need to have a greater discussion about this policy, is it working, and is it achieving what it could because I'd say no," Cr Downing said.
...is it working, and is it achieving what it could because I'd say no,- Cr Cheryl Downing
"Lets begin with the amount on offer, is this enough, we are fully aware from our own budgets that the value of $5,000 is nothing compared to 18 years ago, or has it been changed within the review, as I don't have a copy of the old policy to compare it with, how we as a Council are promoting it, how can the community access it.
"In my research I found one business owner who had used this grant and they were told (about it) by a Councillor of the time, I can't find it on the website, although I tried, if anyone can that would be helpful, if they could tell me where to go," she said.
Cr Downing questioned ways in which Council could use the policy saying "its not really helping to rectify our access issues if no-one's using it."
She said she felt the policy would be an excellent policy for the new CBD committee to take and run with, promoting it to the business community.
"If we're not going to use the money, it seems a waste to put it aside with other very worthy projects around accessibility."
Speaking in favour of the report and its recommendations, Cr Fagan described the policy as "an incentive scheme for businesses, to provide easy access to our town."
"The first few years we were offering to pay half and not offering very much, so we didn't get a lot of take up, now we're offering to pay up to $5,000.
"I would like to see more information on how its working, if we can improve it, or, if we are not getting very good take up, we should promote it a bit more," Cr Fagan said.
At Council's Ordinary monthly meeting last Monday Cr Erin Watt encouraged all "community members to take the opportunity to look at the policy".
"We would encourage the community to give us some feedback to make sure this is effective. We know there are some issues in our main street. We really want to make sure we can support our businesses in changing that.
"We know it can be a high ticket item to take on.... but we put forward this policy as a way to work through that with you," Cr Watt said.
Mayor Bill West asked if the reviewed document with changes or a copy of the previous policy could be provided to Councillors. He also asked for several minor amendments to wording to clarify issues around building agents or owners of buildings who may want to apply.
Cr Sharon D'Elboux said the document is going out for a minimum of 28 days for public consultation and she encouraged all community members to, "read the document and participate, and provide feedback to us so we can include everybody in this plan."
She commented on the cap of $5000, saying it might be too small considering the price to fix things, but noted the policy included a line saying, "the committee can choose a greater amount if they wish."
Mayor Bill West said "any inference the Council hasn't been active and trying to pursue (the policy), or get the message out there is, I think a little bit incorrect. The date on the policy review is a valid comment, but it doesn't mean to say its been left to sit idle and no one's actually looked at it, or worked with it and been aware of it".
"I know the Access Committee in particular is fully aware of these sorts of policies," he said adding "it was councillors responsibility to make themselves familiar with policies, describing it as a bit of a chicken and egg scenario.
"I see no reason why this shouldn't go to public exhibition as it is now, we can still review it in 28 days time, and in that 28 days we have a chance to get answers to the questions that we think we need in one form or another.
"We're not adopting it, we're sending it to public exhibition, which seems perfectly sensible and perfectly logical. The fact it has taken this long you'd argue its an incentive to get it out there pretty quickly into the community, to come back with their ideas and conversation about what they think.
"And give councillors the chance to get information they think they are missing and talk to senior staff about it."
Cr Fagan said "the incentive is not really the problem, its the will of the businesses to do it because it is quite a difficult thing to retrofit your doorways to an accessibility level".
"It has been heavily promoted, we haven't had a lot of take up but I was surprised to see we haven't spent any money, because I know of at least six businesses in town who have accessed this fund, so I'm very surprised its not in the budget," she said.
In relation to the main street upgrade Cr Fagan said although funding wasn't provided through this fund "we did make sure there were 17 different businesses up the main street that became more accessible because of the raising of the street and the levels that were put in the footpath."
"So we have been active in making places progressively accessible.
"I know about this incentive and I know it has been accessed by quite a number of businesses in the town and that's why I asked for the report," Cr Fagan said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
