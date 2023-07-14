Magpies swoop again to take out Nealon Cup

The Cowra Magpies secured the Chad Nealon Cup with wins in league tag and reserve grade against Bathurst Panthers at Sid Kallas Oval last Saturday.
In what coach Will Ingram said was "a tough game" Cowra's senior side walked away with a 42-20 win.
The under 18 Magpies ran out 30 to 20 winners over Panthers while Cowra's League Tag ladies completed the treble running out 10-6 winners.
In reserve grade the game was tough in stages, the Magpies having moments where they really had to battle tough with the bounce of the ball going against them.
"We just kept having to show up and try and defend against them," Magpies captain coach, Will Ingram, said.
"We sort of fell into a bit of a lull a couple of times, which allowed them to get past the line.
"Fatigue is causing our lulls," Will said.
"We get tired and we get a bit complacent, making us miss the little things that need to be done.
"It's something that we're working on as we progress through the season.
"Its something that's gonna happen, we've just got to learn how to deal with it a bit better so we can get on top of those moments," he said.
Shining for the Magpies in the win were Toby Apps and Mitchel Hatch who Ingram said stood their ground in critical moments during the game.
Thomas Rose also had another great game, scoring a couple tries, having a hand in several and kicking well.
In League Tag the win keeps the side on track in the race for a semi final positions, something the side's five-eighth Courtney Gambill believes the side is capable of achieving.
"We'll just need to knuckle down for a few games if we are going to get there," Gambrill said.
"We're starting to put together more moves and plays and running off each other well, but its always hard this time of the year with injuries."
Those injuries are currently restricting the girls to a one to two girl bench.
This weekend, the Cowra Magpies make the long road trip to take on the Mudgee Dragons.
With no injuries picked up in Reserve Grade last weekend week, Ingram is hopeful of another win.
"We've got to be good and consistent through the middle, really work hard on the basics so that our players on the edge can do a bit of damage when they get the ball," Will said.
First choice hooker Jake Slattery's return is still up in the air with the Ingram undecided over whether to bring him back for the Dragons game or wait until after their to give him more recovery time.
