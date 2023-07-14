Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Magpies swoop again to take out Nealon Cup

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
July 14 2023 - 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Magpies secured the Chad Nealon Cup with wins in league tag and reserve grade against Bathurst Panthers at Sid Kallas Oval last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.