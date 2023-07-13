An Ensemble performance for Cowra M and D 'Celebrations' concert

The Cowra Vocal Ensemble has been wowing local audiences for 30 years.
The Ensemble was established in 1993 as part of the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society (Cowra M and D) and its 30th Anniversary will be celebrated by performances in the forthcoming M and D Diamond Jubilee 'Celebrations' Concert.
Spokesman for the Ensemble, Lawrance Ryan, said, "it's serendipitous the Cowra Vocal Ensemble turns 30 in the same year as its parent organisation, the M and D, celebrates its 60th Anniversary."
Described as the 'backbone' of the M and D, the extensive repertoire of the Ensemble will be on show in the Celebrations concert when they will perform 11 popular show tunes from the past 100 years.
The Ensemble will be performing everything from Hallelujah to Bohemian Rhapsody right back to Alexander's Ragtime Band.
The Celebrations concert will be at the Cowra Civic Centre on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7pm and on Sunday, July 23 at 2pm.
The Cowra Vocal Ensemble has always been pivotal to the performances of the M and D, but it has also performed independently on many occasions at a variety of Cowra community events.
The Ensemble members have delivered concerts for the community at the Cowra Japanese Garden, Bilyara Aged Care, Cowra Christmas Markets and other local events, at various venues over the past 30 years.
Accolades for their work have been many, and the Ensemble was most recently recognised for the quality of their performance, winning the Community Choir section at this year's Cowra Eisteddfod.
Ensemble membership remains strong with around 30 members representing all ages from a broad cross section of the community. New members are always welcome with the open choir meeting on Monday nights at the Cowra Senior Citizens' Rooms.
The Celebrations concert certainly promises a great night of musical and dramatic entertainment looking back over the past 60 years of the M and D, and 30 years of the Cowra Vocal Ensemble.
'Celebration' will features a cavalcade of excellent local talent working together to showcase a variety of songs and memories from shows that have gone before and others that have not yet reached the Cowra stage.
It features performers ranging in age from under 5 to 80, some reprising roles they played before and some paying tribute to performers of yesteryear.
It will feature some of Cowra's best known stage performers and emerging talents.
Tickets are on sale now - adults $30, concession $25 and children $10 and are available from the Cowra Civic Centre box office or on-line at the Cowra Civic Centre website.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
