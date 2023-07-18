Passing on the art of recycling

The theme this year, for Cowra's Recycled Art for Cowra Award's (RAFCA) is Dreaming: Stories and Legends.
In preparation Cowra's Tidy Town committee this week hosted a workshop for Cowra children.
On Tuesday, July 11, they provided the opportunity for children to learn more about recycling and create art projects with the theme in mind, preparing them for the awards.
Children took to choosing the bases of their projects, whether it was empty plastic bottles or wire coat hangers, and with the help of the volunteers, they began to create their masterpieces.
Artist, Kaz Clarke had many examples to spike the childrens' inspirations for their projects, including a flying fish.
"This is all to show the kids that we can make something out of the stuff we'd normally throw away," Ms Clarke said.
The competition will be held in September this year, entries accepted on the September 14 and judging beginning on September 15.
