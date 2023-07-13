So much for the El Nino

The paddocks are wet again. With the frequent rainfall events the soil moisture profile is full, so not much will be needed to finish our crops off this spring. With such confidence in the season, now is an ideal time to focus on crop nutrition in order to maximise tillering in cereals, cabbaging in canola and above all yield (T/ha).
By increasing a plants biomass during the vegetative stage, you allow cereals such as wheat to tiller and accumulate nitrogen (N) increasing heads and maximising yield potential.
This is similar in canola with the application of N helping to contribute to the rule of thumb that every 2.2T/ha of biomass contributes to 1T/ha of grain yield.
Nitrogen is a macronutrient for any plant and plays an important role in photosynthesis.
It is the main nutrient driver of yield potential, increasing leaf area and building of plant and grain protein content.
The increased growth rates associated with nitrogen application, result in larger darker green leaves and improved biomass.
To identify if your crop requires more N, it is important to develop a budget:
1- Set a target yield/ protein. This is based off water availability (growing season rainfall) and with the current conditions we're aiming for yields of wheat (5-7t/ha) and canola (3-4t/ha)
2- Soil testing. The best way to determine the Nitrogen availability in the soil and budget for your desired yield is to deep soil test.
This should be taken to 1 metre to capture any N in the root zone and any leached N available for deeper rooted crops such as canola.
The best time to do this is in crop around 4 to 6 weeks prior to decision making and time of application.
3- Estimating Mineralised Nitrogen for the growing season. Depending on growing seasonal rainfall and organic matter content soil microbes break down the organic matter into ammonium which can then be transformed by additional soil bacteria into the plant available N (nitrate).
4- Calculating your N requirement. Using the information you've gathered above you can calculate your N requirements:
Crop N requirement = N required for target yield - available N (soil test) + mineralisation
Nitrogen required:
= (Target yield (t/ha) x target protein (%)) x Protein conversion (1.6 for canola ,1.75 for wheat).
The factor in nitrogen use efficiency by x 2.8 for canola or 2 for wheat.
Available Nitrogen:
= soil nitrate (calculated from soil test + mineralisation).
Urea and Sulphate of Ammonia (SOA) are two main nitrogen-based fertilisers and can be easily broadcasted. In canola the best timing is from 6 leaf stage to before budding stage.
The best timing in cereals is before the end of tillering (GS31). Broadcasted applications of fertiliser need to be a followed by a sufficient rainfall event.
High demand for urea has caused supply to be tight. If you have trouble sourcing urea, SOA is an alternative option in which canola in particular benefits from the sulphur component.
If you are on the fence economically regarding N application, consider that 40kgs N/ha may cost approx. $70-80/ha which is likely to gain you an extra 1T/ha of yield with current grain prices ranging from:
Canola: $600- $700 per tonne and Wheat (APW): $350- $400 per tonne.
It makes the decision to apply N quite favourable.
It is important to also consider the other essential nutrients in your fertiliser plan including but not limited to:
Sulphur (S), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg) and calcium (Ca). Discuss the specific requirement of these nutrients with your agronomist.
As the year continues monitor frequently for seasonal pests. Issues this year so far have included slugs, red legged earth mite, lucerne flea and aphids including the Russian wheat aphid and green peach aphid.
The green peach aphid is a vector for Turnip yellow Virus (TuYV) being seen in the area predominantly in the Canowindra region.
These aphids are found under the leaf surface and are characterised by their bright lime green colour.
Other diseases being seen in the area are downy mildew, blackleg, and white leaf spot of canola along with yellow leaf spot in wheat.
With these current climatic condition's disease pressure will begin to increase, address any concerns you may be observing in your crop with your agronomist EARLY to avoid impact on crop health and potential yield loss.
