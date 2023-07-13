Cowra Guardian
So much for the El Nino

July 14 2023 - 8:20am
The paddocks are wet again. With the frequent rainfall events the soil moisture profile is full, so not much will be needed to finish our crops off this spring. With such confidence in the season, now is an ideal time to focus on crop nutrition in order to maximise tillering in cereals, cabbaging in canola and above all yield (T/ha).

