New Branch Manager at Elders Cowra

July 14 2023 - 7:56am
Rylie Cherrey (pictured) has stepped up to the plate at Elders Cowra to take on a dual role as Branch Manager and Agronomist. This exciting appointment will bring stability and direction to the Rural Supplies based business as well as provide a main point of contact for customers, suppliers and businesses going forward.

Local News

