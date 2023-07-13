New Branch Manager at Elders Cowra

Rylie Cherrey (pictured) has stepped up to the plate at Elders Cowra to take on a dual role as Branch Manager and Agronomist. This exciting appointment will bring stability and direction to the Rural Supplies based business as well as provide a main point of contact for customers, suppliers and businesses going forward.
Rylie has been with Elders as an agronomist for eight years developing a deep understanding of the Elders business.
She has been lucky enough to spend the last two years based in Cowra providing agronomy services and building valuable client relationships.
As the new Branch Manager Rylie is focussing on offering consistent and reliable service to clients, stabilising staff turnover, improving business processes and maintaining the outstanding in-store customer experience Elders Cowra are well known for.
Rylie is also looking forward to opportunities in developing areas of the business that will offer clients additional services, including agronomy, consistent delivery options, and beyond!
Rylie describes Elders Cowra as unique when compared to other Elders stores, in her words: "Rural Supplies and Agronomy are our bread and butter and always have been, especially when you consider our evolution from the successful Watt Robertson business.
"It is integral that we focus on building and maintaining our core services in the short term. Longer term I would love to see Elders Cowra grow into a one-stop shop, where we have professionals in store to offer additional services including: real estate, finance, and livestock agency, as many of the Elders' branches across Australia do."
What are you most passionate about? Encouraging young people in agriculture, leading by example, having a crack! and my cows
One word description of you from the team at Elders Cowra:
Trendy: Vibrant Su: Hats Amy: LOUD Beau: Friendly Taya: Devoted
How do you describe yourself: Tall, passionate, direct, enthusiastic, open, loyal, overly independent, loves dogs
What do you love most? My friends & family (including fur babies), shared experiences, adventures, the beach, nature, chocolate, Mum's roast dinners and food in general. Flowers. Sounds corny but I do love my job and being a part of agriculture.
What are your hobbies? Keeping busy - I'm in the middle of playing my first season of Rugby for Cowra, cooking with the kids, amateur cake decorating, I try to find time to ride my horse and have a shot every now and again. Lightning photos, Gardening, travelling, eating, thinking of side hustles, watching Disney and singing in the car.
Most importantly...Footy Teams: Penrith Panthers (yeah boys!), NSW Blues (win or lose) and GWS have a pretty good song.
