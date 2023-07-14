One win closer to the semis

When you win and the competition points are on the board there's no need to draw a picture.
If you had to after the Cowra Eagles win over Orange City on Saturday it would be an ugly piece of work.
Up 17-3 at the half-time break in a must win game the Eagles looked to be cruising to an easy victory but when play resumed City dominated, a try against the run of play appearing to alter the course of the match.
That try saw City gradually claw their way back into the game before a converted Cooper Sullivan try sealed the win for the injury and suspension struck Eagles 22-20.
"A couple of errors, a try against the run of play and it got really tight," Eagles coach Col Kilby said.
Rotation of players, Kilby said, appeared to disrupt the flow of the match.
One of those rotations saw the Eagles coach pull a bit of surprise, taking to the field himself to assist his undermanned troops.
"We were a bit short of front rowers," he said of his return.
And it might not be the last time Eagles supporters see him this season.
"I'll get into a bit more training and keep lining up.
'We would have liked to have gone on with it a bit further but I was just happy that we held on in the end," he said.
While Cowra outscored City four tries to three it was kicking that ultimately determined the final result.
With the Eagles under pressure and time up on the clock City turned down an opportunity to take a long range penalty from half way.
Pressuring the Eagles line City coughed up the ball and Cowra kicked into touch for time to be called.
In other Blowes Cup matches last weekend Bathurst Bulldogs hammered the Forbes Platypi 73-19 and Orange Emus continued their recent good form with a comfortable 45-5 win over Dubbo Kangaroos.
This weekend the Eagles have the week off before away games against Orange Emus and Dubbo Kangaroos before wrapping up the regular season at home against Bathurst Bulldogs.
The Eagles will probably need to win at least one of those games to make the semi finals.
Fifth placed City finish their season with games against the Forbes Platypi, Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange Emus.
"We'll have a tough one with Emus, they're in a bit of a run of form and then it's up to Dubbo," Kilby said.
"It would be nice to be able to knock over Emus which would put us in a good position but we'll just concentrate on a week at a time."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
