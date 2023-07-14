10 years and looking healthy - brand new recovery zone at Cowra Health Club

The Tidswell family is celebrating its 10th year as owners of the Cowra Health Club with the installatio of a brand new recovery zone.
After purchasing the club, which was started 23 years ago, from Graham and Liz Parker the Tidswell family have continually upgraded the club's facilities.
To celebrate their 10th year as owners they're providing their members and the broader community with a well equipped recovery area.
"It's a chance to give back to our members and the town, something else at the club," owner Violette Tidswell said.
Members and non-members now have access to two Sun Stream infrared saunas, an ice bath and a dedicated room fitted out for Normatec compression therapy for hip and leg treatment.
The facilities will be available to members for $25 per session and for $30 for non-members but to mark their introduction the Health Club has a winter special.
"We've got a special for winter, its $20 for anyone, not just members, to use the new facilities for half an hour," Violetta said.
It's a chance to give back to our members and the town, something else at the club.- Violetta Tidswell, Cowra Health Club
"We also offer a 10 pack special. Pay for nine visits and get your 10th visit free," Violetta said.
The Sun Stream Supreme Four is a truly unique, four-person infrared sauna which gets as hot as 65 degrees. It features an exclusive movable bench system for the creation of several different bench configurations providing adequate room for four people or comfortable, spacious room for two.
The Plus Life ice bath is also available for 30 minutes intervals or as a combination with the infrared sauna.
The ice bath chills to 3°C, improves muscle recovery, naturally increases endorphins, and has a premium build handcrafted in Australia.
The Normatec compression therapy offers improved blood circulation in the legs, reduces pain and swelling. It can also help heal ulcers and wounds caused by blood pooling; manage conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency and; orthostatic hypotension.
Bookings are essential to the saunas, ice bath, or compression therapy room through the Cowra Health Club website (cowrafitness.wixsite.com/cowra-health-club), Instagram or the Fresha app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.