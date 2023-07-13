'It started with a dream'- Catholic Education celebrates 150 years in Cowra

"It started with a dream" is the theme of celebrations to commemorate 150 years of Catholic Education in Cowra.
The dream was to give full education to Catholic and other children locally, and the milestone will be marked with a number of special events planned for the weekend of July 15 and 16.
Officially the 150th celebrations should have taken place in 2020 but were delayed due to COVID 19.
"We are now bringing to a conclusion the 150th celebrations which we started in 2020," Father Laurie Beath said.
"Back then our aim was to mark the occasion with a parish dinner, the refurbishing of the Brigidine Chapel, the construction and installation of four metal structures depicting the first lay teachers 1870-1879, the Josephite Sisters 1879-1894, the Brigidine Sisters 1894-1987, the beginning of the lay teachers 1988-2020, and the naming of the Primary Buildings in memory of the Brigidine Sisters, the 'Brigidine Learning Centre'.
"We are now able to realise all those things," Fr Laurie said.
The special Anniversary dinner will be held at the Cowra Golf Club on Saturday night, July 15. Dinner bookings can be made through the St Raphael's Parish Office by calling 63421369.
Guests attending will be able to reflect on the 150 years at the dinner through a Power Point Presentation and other presentations.
On Sunday, July 16 at 9am an Anniversary Mass for the parish and students will be celebrated at St Raphael's Church, jointly delivered by Bathurst Diocese, Vicar General, Father Paul Devitt with Fr Laurie.
"We will then move to the Brigidine Chapel area for its reopening," Fr Laurie said.
The three year delay in celebrations allowed the Brigidine Chapel to undergo major refurbishments over a six month period, including painting to match the school colours of green and gold, new lighting, carpet, furniture, windows and installation of audio visual equipment.
"We will then proceed to the Mother Scholastica Area for the unveiling of the Memorial Plaques to the teachers."
Following that, the Primary buildings will be renamed the Brigidine Learning Centre.
After all of these festivities, morning tea will be served in the Mother Scholastica Learning Centre. St Raphael's pupils are requested to dress in full school uniform for the mass and the rituals that will follow.
Fr Laurie said the Catholic Education dream for Cowra was fully realised when years 11 and 12 commenced at St Raphael's in 2017.

