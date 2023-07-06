Police charge four with 92 offences after drug investigation

Four people have been charged with 92 offences following an investigation into drug supply in the state's Central West.
In September 2022, detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established Strike Force Summit to investigate the supply of drugs in Dubbo and the surrounding areas.
About 7.50am on (Wednesday, July 5, 2023, strike force investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Braun Avenue, Dubbo.
Officers located and seized methylamphetamine, buprenorphine strips, unauthorised prescription tablets, cash, power tools, two e-bikes and two motorbikes.
A 24-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested at the property and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The man was charged with 48 offences, including:
The woman was charged with 24 offences, including:
A short time later, police arrested a 33-year-old man standing across the street from the home in Braun Avenue, and he was taken to Dubbo Police Station, where he was charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug, four counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
About 9.30am, officers attended a home in Jonquil Court, Dubbo, where they arrested a 22-year-old man before he was taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with five counts of supply prohibited drug, four counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
The 38-year-old woman was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, where she was given conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
All three men were refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court today, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Investigations are continuing.
