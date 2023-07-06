Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Police charge four with 92 offences after drug investigation

Updated July 6 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four people have been charged with 92 offences following an investigation into drug supply in the state's Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.