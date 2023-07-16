Lusi and Shani to collaborate at Artlands 2023

Two local artisits, Lusi Austin and Shani Nottingham, are looking forward to collaborating together and with other regional artists, when they attend Artlands 2023 in September.
Artlands 2023 is described as part symposium, part think tank and part workshop. It is being hosted by Regional Arts Australia to facilitate the creation of an ambitious set of guiding principles for Regional Arts Australia and the Regional and Arts Sector into the future.
The three-day event, is being held at the National Gallery Australia, on Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country (in Canberra), September 6 - 8, 2023.
Artlands 2023 marks 80 years of Regional Arts Australia, and it will bring together practitioners from across Australia, including people under 30, the Knowledge Circle First Nations participants and representatives from other industries to:
Lusi and Shani are two of 80 participants attending, who were selected through a competitive and extensive Expression of Interest process with an independent assessment panel. The selected participants being supported to attend with accommodation and travel provided.
Both Shani and Lusi say they are excited to have the opportunity to not only add to the regional arts scene but to come together as long-time friends to collaborate for the benefit of the arts regionally.
"As a regional artist I am most looking forward to coming together with other artists for discussions on different topics, to brain storm and share experiences, to listen and learn from other people, and for networking which is vital for a regional artist," Lusi said.
"Its a great honour to be invited to be a contributor to arts development in regional Australia, to strengthen the field and solidify it for young people coming up.
"There needs to be an open dialogue so the arts not only survive but thrive in regional areas."
Shani said she is very excited to have the opportunity to "hang out for three days with Lusi" and then keep the conversations going with her when they come back to Cowra, possibly with Council and the Cowra Regional Gallery.
"It will also be great to connect with other creatives and share real life experiences, as being a regional artist can be very isolating when you're working away alone in your studio.
"This will be a rare and special thing to do." Shani said.
Artlands Online Roundtables were held over Monday, June 5 to Wednesday June 7, 2023.
The three Roundtables were facilitated by Kath Melbourne who led delegates through the 'Big Picture of Change' Tool, uncovering personal relationships to change, related systems and navigating between each.
Delegates participated in four breakout rooms, discussing ideas on the following topics:
The responses to these discussions will feed directly into the Artlands 2023 gathering in Canberra, and will be compiled in the Artlands 2023 publication.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
