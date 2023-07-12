Corks are ready to pop at the Cowra Wine Show

More than 800 wines have been entered for the 2023 Cowra Wine Show and Australian Single Vineyard Wine Show, a substantial increase on last year's entries.
Show judging starts on Monday, July 17, with the very popular Public Tasting to be held on Saturday, July 22 and the Show Presentation Dinner on Saturday, August 5.
Chief Steward for both shows, Paul Smith, said he is very pleased with entries this year as they have increased by almost 100 on last year's show.
"For the last few weeks a very capable and experienced team of stewards have been receiving entries, cross checking all bottle labels against our computer records, all the while resisting the temptation to check the bottle's contents for quality control," Paul said.
"The Show Pavilion has also been scrubbed clean, with tables and curtains erected to facilitate the judging.
"This year our Chief Judge is Toni Paterson Master of Wine (MW), who is a highly regarded professional with over 20 years tasting and writing about wines.
"The Chief Judge in the Single Vineyard Wine Show is Gwyn Olsen, the vastly experienced wine maker at Henschke Winery in Eden Valley SA," Paul said.
Tickets for the Public Tasting remain at $60, the same price as last year and can be purchased from the Cowra Visitors Centre.
"We encourage all tasters on this night to bring your friends along and dress up as 'a themed group', to make the evening an even more festive occasion.
"Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed group," he said.
Tickets for the Presentation Dinner, where you get to taste 20 or more of the award winning wines from this year's wine shows, while enjoying a delightful five course meal prepared by local Cowra Chef, James Vidlich, are available for a very reasonable $90 per head.
Tickets for this evening of excellent food and wine are available at the Cowra Show Pavilion, by ringing 63421977 or calling in during the morning.
"We're looking forward to seeing you at the Show Pavilion on one or both of these great evenings," Paul said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
