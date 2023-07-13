Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

MeatUp in Cowra in August for MLA forum

July 13 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Rayner, Cibo Labs will be speaking at the MLA forum in Cowra. Photo supplied
Alastair Rayner, Cibo Labs will be speaking at the MLA forum in Cowra. Photo supplied

Meat and Livestock Australia is encouraging producers to register for the MeatUp Forum in Cowra on Thursday, August 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.