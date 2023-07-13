MeatUp in Cowra in August for MLA forum

Meat and Livestock Australia is encouraging producers to register for the MeatUp Forum in Cowra on Thursday, August 10.
The forum will be held at the Cowra Civic Centre providing insights on MLA initiatives, grazing management, sheep and beef updates, carbon, a visit to the Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station and more.
MLA Managing Director, Jason Strong said the Cowra MeatUp program will be focusing on getting the most from sheep and beef enterprises.
"The Cowra MeatUp Forum will focus on opportunities to improve productivity and profitability in red meat production systems," he said.
"There is a focus on incorporating technology, plus improving genetics and animal welfare within herds and flocks."
The event will wrap up at the Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station looking at trials involving dryland legumes, perennial cereals and clover for bees, along with a Smart Shepherd sheep demonstration.
Pre-registration is essential, visit mla.com.au/meatup or phone Pinion Advisory on 1300 746 466.
