Should you still invest in SEO during a recession?

The impact of a recession can be wide-ranging. Inflation, financial instability, decrease in consumer spending, job losses, and business closures are some of the effects that can follow.
A survey from 2022 revealed that a staggering 93% of small companies feared an impending recession in the following year. This data reflects a growing concern from businesses, large and small, about how to stay afloat during an economic downturn.
When times are tough, and resources are limited, investing in search engine optimization (SEO) is one of your best solutions. SEO can make a website attractive to search engines, bringing more traffic and higher rankings.
With over 90% of search traffic going to the first page of results, it's evident that businesses are proactively capitalising on the SEO trend. The more visibility you have, the more likely you are to attract potential customers.
This article will explore why investing in SEO can benefit your business. But before that, take a look at some SEO strategies and learn how you can use them to your advantage.
The importance of SEO during a recession
As a marketer, you continuously look for ways to ensure your business thrives, especially in hard times. Investing in SEO can be of great help.
A recent study shows that experts anticipated the global search engine optimization industry to reach USD$234.8 billion by 2030, with a yearly growth rate of 17.6% over the forecast period. This data proves how businesses consider SEO a reliable and cost-effective marketing solution.
Here are some of the ways SEO can benefit your business:
Even if you have the best products and services, if customers can't find your business online, it's as good as non-existent. This will decrease sales as your business has no exposure to potential customers. SEO ensures that your website ranks high in search engine results pages (SERPs) and is easily discoverable by customers searching for related terms.
Every business owner wants to extend their customer base. SEO helps in accomplishing this goal. Once you optimise your website and increase its online presence, customers will reach out to you, and most of them will likely be interested in what you have to offer. Higher rankings on search engines guarantee more traffic and more people clicking through to your website.
With a well-executed SEO strategy, you can reach more people and generate more leads. Additionally, SEO helps companies become trusted sources in their respective industries. That means customers will choose you over your competition.
SEO isn't just limited to improving website traffic; it also helps convert visitors into potential customers. A well-implemented SEO strategy can help capture customers' attention and increase the chances of closing a sale. Generally, you can expect USD$2.75 in return for every dollar you spend. This makes SEO one of the most cost-effective marketing channels.
Being a well-known brand gives you an edge over other competitive businesses. SEO is an excellent way to build brand awareness, allowing you to reach a larger audience and gain more visibility. This primarily benefits startups and small businesses that are trying to establish themselves.
Customers prefer to go with well-known companies instead of taking risks with new ones. After all, who wants to invest their time and money in a product or service they aren't sure will deliver?
Link building is one of the best strategies to build brand authority. By gaining more quality backlinks from reputable sources, customers will recognize your website as a credible information source and a trusted name in the industry.
As you can see, investing in SEO is one of the smartest decisions you can make to ensure your business keeps growing despite the current economic situation.
Now that you've learned why SEO is important, the following are the key strategies you must implement to achieve maximum results.
Key strategies to achieve maximum value from SEO
Building your brand tactics around SEO is one of the most effective ways to survive in a harsh economic climate. While this task requires careful planning and an organised approach, the payoff will be worth it. Here are some key tips to get you started:
Here's a quick guide to keyword research:
Once you've done your keyword research, incorporate them into your website content and optimise them for better search engine placement. Page titles, meta descriptions, and body copy are all great places to start.
Performing keyword research helps you target your audience more effectively and create content that resonates with them.
After all, they search for solutions, and if you can provide them, your business will be their top-of-mind choice.
The following are techniques for creating high-quality content:
While a website is your storefront, content is your salesperson. Search engines reward websites that offer comprehensive solutions to users' queries. So, only produce content that's helpful, informative, and valuable.
To optimise for mobile devices, consider the following:
Mobile optimization is essential for any business looking to maximise its reach. With 6.925 billion mobile users worldwide, you can't afford to ignore this growing audience. So, make your website mobile-friendly and optimise it for the best possible performance.
There are several ways to build and earn quality backlinks:
Building quality backlinks takes time, but it boosts your SEO efforts and increases your website's ranking. With the right strategy, you can create long-term links to establish your brand position as an authority in your field.
More importantly, they can also damage your brand's reputation. It's best to audit your website and check for errors regularly. You can use online tools such as Ahrefs or Sitechecker to scan your website and identify any links that don't work.
Keeping track of dead links is integral to SEO and website maintenance. By taking the time to repair these links, you can ensure your website is always working optimally.
These techniques provide short-term results but can penalise your website in the long run. Google can even de-index your website from its search engine results. This, in turn, can lead to a severe drop in website traffic, decreased sales, and lost trust from customers. Therefore, stick to ethical SEO practices and focus on providing high-quality content.
So, what are the elements you should track? Here are a few essential key performance indicators (KPIs) you can monitor:
It's also worth mentioning that setting up KPIs is essential for tracking progress. Make sure that you set realistic goals and adjust them according to your results. Tracking your SEO progress is a continuous process.
You'll need to monitor your website's performance regularly, identify areas to improve, and adjust your SEO strategy accordingly. This method will help you make informed decisions about your business's direction.
The bottom line
SEO can no longer be denied. Businesses can now feel relieved knowing they can face the challenges in the digital landscape. You don't need to worry about the competition if you keep up with the latest SEO trends and focus on providing value to your customers.
Now it's your turn. Analyse your current strategy and evaluate whether SEO is right for your business. If so, follow the tips outlined in this article to maximise your campaign. You can also partner with a reliable digital marketing agency or SEO specialist to get the best results. Don't let the economic crisis stop you from growing your business. SEO is here to help!