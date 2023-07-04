Should you still invest in SEO during a recession?

Explore why investing in SEO during a recession can benefit your business. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



The impact of a recession can be wide-ranging. Inflation, financial instability, decrease in consumer spending, job losses, and business closures are some of the effects that can follow.

A survey from 2022 revealed that a staggering 93% of small companies feared an impending recession in the following year. This data reflects a growing concern from businesses, large and small, about how to stay afloat during an economic downturn.

When times are tough, and resources are limited, investing in search engine optimization (SEO) is one of your best solutions. SEO can make a website attractive to search engines, bringing more traffic and higher rankings.

With over 90% of search traffic going to the first page of results, it's evident that businesses are proactively capitalising on the SEO trend. The more visibility you have, the more likely you are to attract potential customers.

This article will explore why investing in SEO can benefit your business. But before that, take a look at some SEO strategies and learn how you can use them to your advantage.

The importance of SEO during a recession

As a marketer, you continuously look for ways to ensure your business thrives, especially in hard times. Investing in SEO can be of great help.

A recent study shows that experts anticipated the global search engine optimization industry to reach USD$234.8 billion by 2030, with a yearly growth rate of 17.6% over the forecast period. This data proves how businesses consider SEO a reliable and cost-effective marketing solution.

Here are some of the ways SEO can benefit your business:

Boost website traffic

Even if you have the best products and services, if customers can't find your business online, it's as good as non-existent. This will decrease sales as your business has no exposure to potential customers. SEO ensures that your website ranks high in search engine results pages (SERPs) and is easily discoverable by customers searching for related terms.

Generates more leads

Every business owner wants to extend their customer base. SEO helps in accomplishing this goal. Once you optimise your website and increase its online presence, customers will reach out to you, and most of them will likely be interested in what you have to offer. Higher rankings on search engines guarantee more traffic and more people clicking through to your website.

With a well-executed SEO strategy, you can reach more people and generate more leads. Additionally, SEO helps companies become trusted sources in their respective industries. That means customers will choose you over your competition.

Higher return on investment (ROI)

SEO isn't just limited to improving website traffic; it also helps convert visitors into potential customers. A well-implemented SEO strategy can help capture customers' attention and increase the chances of closing a sale. Generally, you can expect USD$2.75 in return for every dollar you spend. This makes SEO one of the most cost-effective marketing channels.

Increases brand awareness

Being a well-known brand gives you an edge over other competitive businesses. SEO is an excellent way to build brand awareness, allowing you to reach a larger audience and gain more visibility. This primarily benefits startups and small businesses that are trying to establish themselves.

Build brand credibility

Customers prefer to go with well-known companies instead of taking risks with new ones. After all, who wants to invest their time and money in a product or service they aren't sure will deliver?

Link building is one of the best strategies to build brand authority. By gaining more quality backlinks from reputable sources, customers will recognize your website as a credible information source and a trusted name in the industry.

As you can see, investing in SEO is one of the smartest decisions you can make to ensure your business keeps growing despite the current economic situation.

Now that you've learned why SEO is important, the following are the key strategies you must implement to achieve maximum results.

Key strategies to achieve maximum value from SEO

Building your brand tactics around SEO is one of the most effective ways to survive in a harsh economic climate. While this task requires careful planning and an organised approach, the payoff will be worth it. Here are some key tips to get you started:

Conduct keyword research: All SEO efforts start with keywords. They're words or phrases that people use when searching for information online. It's crucial to study the keyword trends to understand what potential customers are searching for and how you can reach them.

Here's a quick guide to keyword research:

Identify the most relevant keywords for your business

Analyse the competition level

Determine search volumes

Measure difficulty

Consider short-tail and long-tail keywords

Once you've done your keyword research, incorporate them into your website content and optimise them for better search engine placement. Page titles, meta descriptions, and body copy are all great places to start.

Performing keyword research helps you target your audience more effectively and create content that resonates with them.

Produce high-quality content: A website won't rank high in search engine results if it's filled with poor-quality, spammy, or out-of-date content. Therefore, you should create content that's focused and engaging. That means writing blog posts, articles, videos, and other pieces with valuable information to help readers solve their pain points.

After all, they search for solutions, and if you can provide them, your business will be their top-of-mind choice.

The following are techniques for creating high-quality content:

Be accurate and authentic: Provide accurate, up-to-date, and well-researched content.

Make it helpful: Focus on creating content that's helpful and relevant to your audience.

Be concise: Keep your content brief and to the point.

Incorporate visuals: Include images, videos, or infographics to make it more appealing.

Use studies, surveys, or reports: Include data from reputable sources to bolster your content.

While a website is your storefront, content is your salesperson. Search engines reward websites that offer comprehensive solutions to users' queries. So, only produce content that's helpful, informative, and valuable.

Optimise for mobile devices: Since most internet users are now accessing websites on their mobile devices, it's essential to prioritise this platform in your SEO campaigns. According to a report by Since most internet users are now accessing websites on their mobile devices, it's essential to prioritise this platform in your SEO campaigns. According to a report by Statista , mobile devices drove 59.16% of global web traffic during the fourth quarter of 2022. This figure will only grow as more people rely on smartphones.

To optimise for mobile devices, consider the following:

Use a responsive design: This design automatically adjusts the website layout to fit any device. That said, visitors are more likely to stick around and explore your content.

Improve page speed: Slow loading times can significantly affect your ranking in search engine results. In fact, Slow loading times can significantly affect your ranking in search engine results. In fact, 53% of mobile users will abandon a website if it takes more than three seconds to load. You should optimise images, compress files, and minify code to improve page loading times.

Consider AMP: Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is an open-source technology that helps pages load faster on mobile devices. It's a powerful tool for lowering bounce rates, improving a website's performance, and boosting SEO ranking.

Make sure it's easy to navigate: A website that's difficult to navigate can negatively impact the user experience. Ensure all your links, buttons, and menus are easy to find and use. You don't want users to get lost in navigation, which will eventually leave or abandon your site.

Mobile optimization is essential for any business looking to maximise its reach. With 6.925 billion mobile users worldwide, you can't afford to ignore this growing audience. So, make your website mobile-friendly and optimise it for the best possible performance.

Build backlinks: Backlinks are links from other websites that point to yours. As mentioned, they're essential for SEO as they demonstrate authority and trustworthiness. The more backlinks you have, the higher your website will rank in search engine results.

There are several ways to build and earn quality backlinks:

Partner with influencers: Establish relationships with influencers in your industry and collaborate to link to your site. This approach is an excellent way to get your content shared with their audience, resulting in more backlinks.

Submit guest posts: Posting guest blogs on popular websites and blogs related to your industry is an effective way of building links naturally. Just make sure the content is relevant and valuable to their readers.

Publish helpful resources: Publishing informative eBooks, whitepapers, or reports can help you generate backlinks from other websites. Once you share them with your audience, other websites may link to these resources.

Building quality backlinks takes time, but it boosts your SEO efforts and increases your website's ranking. With the right strategy, you can create long-term links to establish your brand position as an authority in your field.

Look for broken links: Also known as dead links, broken links are hyperlinks that don't lead to the destination page. Typos, outdated pages, and deleted content can cause them. These links can negatively affect your website's ranking as search engine crawlers can't access the content.

More importantly, they can also damage your brand's reputation. It's best to audit your website and check for errors regularly. You can use online tools such as Ahrefs or Sitechecker to scan your website and identify any links that don't work.

Keeping track of dead links is integral to SEO and website maintenance. By taking the time to repair these links, you can ensure your website is always working optimally.

Avoid black hat techniques: It's tempting to take shortcuts and use quick-fix tactics to improve your website's ranking. However, you should avoid using unethical methods such as keyword stuffing, doorway pages, link farming, cloaking, etc. This strategy is called black hat SEO, and it can have a detrimental effect on your website as it manipulates search engine algorithms.

These techniques provide short-term results but can penalise your website in the long run. Google can even de-index your website from its search engine results. This, in turn, can lead to a severe drop in website traffic, decreased sales, and lost trust from customers. Therefore, stick to ethical SEO practices and focus on providing high-quality content.

Track your progress: Tracking and analysing your SEO efforts is crucial for measuring the success of your campaign. Google Analytics is a great tool for tracking website performance. It provides valuable insights into traffic sources, page views, and bounce rates.

So, what are the elements you should track? Here are a few essential key performance indicators (KPIs) you can monitor:

Number of organic visitors: This metric measures the website visitors generated from organic search results. Of course, if this number increases, it's a sign that your SEO efforts are successful.

Average stay time: Some people could simply visit your website and leave without scrolling through the content. Average session duration will tell you how long users stay on your website, which indicates user engagement. How do you calculate this KPI? Divide the total time spent on your website by the number of visits.

Bounce rate: The bounce rate is the percentage of users who leave after viewing only one page on your website. A high bounce rate could mean that users aren't finding the content they need or that your website isn't optimised for their needs.

Conversion rate: The most vital metric for any business is the conversion rate. It measures how many users take a desired action, such as buying a product or signing up for your newsletter. Increasing this rate will generate more leads and potential customers.

It's also worth mentioning that setting up KPIs is essential for tracking progress. Make sure that you set realistic goals and adjust them according to your results. Tracking your SEO progress is a continuous process.

You'll need to monitor your website's performance regularly, identify areas to improve, and adjust your SEO strategy accordingly. This method will help you make informed decisions about your business's direction.

The bottom line

SEO can no longer be denied. Businesses can now feel relieved knowing they can face the challenges in the digital landscape. You don't need to worry about the competition if you keep up with the latest SEO trends and focus on providing value to your customers.