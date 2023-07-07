'Celebration' a tribute to Cowra M and D

It is just two weeks to M and D Diamond Jubilee Celebration
It has been 60 years in the making, six months in the planning and it's now just two weeks until the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society's Diamond Jubilee 'Celebration' concert makes its three-show run at the Cowra Civic Centre.
In May 1963 the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society (M and D) presented its first production, the musical 'Sally'.
It was to be the first of almost 150 major productions staged by the local theatrical group over the ensuing 60 years.
During that time almost 2,000 locals have graced the stage or worked behind the scenes in M and D musicals, plays, concerts, variety shows and community fundraising events.
'Celebration' is a tribute to all those people who have dedicated their time and effort to bring good quality, family-friendly entertainment to the people of Cowra and the surrounding regions.
'Celebration' is a show that looks back over the past 60 years.
It features a cavalcade of excellent local talent working together to showcase a variety of songs and memories from shows that have gone before and others that have not yet reached the Cowra stage.
It features performers ranging in age from under 5 to 80, some reprising roles they played before and some paying tribute to performers of yesteryear.
'Celebration' features some of Cowra's best known stage performers including Lisa Core-Flanagan, Carl Erle, Jenny Friend, Norm Palazzi, Robyn Ryan, Penny Simpson and Melissa Stewart.
It also welcomes exciting emerging talent including Elliott Bennett, Annabelle and Kailli Buckley, and Imogen and Seamus McCormick.
Also performing will be the M and D's own choir the Cowra Vocal Ensemble, who, in its own 30th Anniversary year, will be bringing a selection of popular songs and show tunes from its extensive repertoire.
'Celebration' will be performed at the Cowra Civic Centre on Friday 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 7pm and on Sunday, July 23 at 2pm.
Tickets are priced at Adults $30, Concession $25 and Children $10 and are available from the Cowra Civic Centre box office or on-line at the Cowra Civic Centre website.
'Celebration' is sure to be a very entertaining and delightful experience.
It's a show of music, memories and laughter; truly a fitting tribute to the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society and its six decades of contribution to Cowra entertainment.
