Magpies revenge win over the Bears

Last Sunday, Cowra Magpies travelled to Blayney with vengeance on their minds after their loss to the Blayney Bears 10 weeks prior, merciless as they annihilated the Bears team, whose defence battled to contain the Magpies energetic assault.
When the two sides last met in round two back in April the Bears defeated the Cowra Magpies 32-16 at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra.
Though, this game, the result was extremely different.
Cowra halfback Darcy Howard celebrated the first try of the game in the 11th minute, converted by Thomas Rose.
Rose went on kick six goals from six attempts.
The Blayney side responded with a storm of aggressiveness, but Cowra proved too powerful, and after reclaiming the ball, Cowra hooker Jack Nobes scored a try, taking the first half score for the Magpies into double digits.
Blayney pressed on responding with two converted tries of their own.
, and their assault was on flawless as always, with a beaming Dylan Marmion diving into the corner and bringing the score to 12-6 with Barlow's boot.
With the score at 12 apiece, the Magpies upped their game and were able to break through the Bear's defence in the 35th minute with Rose scoring directly under the dot, putting the first half to a conclusion with Cowra leading 18-12.
Cowra came out on fire in the second half, and while Blayney crossed for two more great tries, it wasn't enough to break the Cowra spirit, with Rose scoring two more tries, Thuaux scoring one, and Stanley Rush adding to his season total, the Magpies eventually running out winners 40-24.
The Magpies are now bracing for a series of tough games in the coming weeks after being moving into the top four approaching the semi-finals.
Last Sunday, Jack Nobes and Thomas Rose stood out and Toby Apps was solid throughout the game.
Mitchell Hatch, who started in the centre position, also had a great game, with lots of great work and strong defence.
The Magpies squad escaped unharmed throughout the encounter and are confident they will be near to full strength for there game against Bathurst Panthers at Sid Kallas this weekend.
"We'll assess at training, but hopefully we'll be at a good strength this weekend," said coach William Ingram.
"How long Jake Slattery will be out is still unknown, but hopefully we'll get an answer during the week.
"We just need a little bit more consistency, pushing out our game plan for longer periods of time rather than falling into a slump and having to fight back.
"Hopefully, we can just keep playing consistent footy," Ingram said.
In League Tag the Cowra Magpies defeated the Bears 18-4.
In other reserve grade games Nyngan 66 defeated Orange CYMS 10. Mudgee 22 defeated Dubbo CYMS 13. Parkes 16 defeated Lithgow Workies 6.
