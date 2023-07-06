Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Magpies revenge win over the Bears

By Cara Kemp
July 6 2023 - 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Sunday, Cowra Magpies travelled to Blayney with vengeance on their minds after their loss to the Blayney Bears 10 weeks prior, merciless as they annihilated the Bears team, whose defence battled to contain the Magpies energetic assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.