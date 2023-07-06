Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Upsets do Eagles no favours

July 6 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Eagles picked themselves up after witnessing a concerning incident involving winger Daniel Britton in the first half of their match against Forbes on Saturday to go on and record an important win in their quest to make the Blowes Cup semi finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.