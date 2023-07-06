Upsets do Eagles no favours

The Cowra Eagles picked themselves up after witnessing a concerning incident involving winger Daniel Britton in the first half of their match against Forbes on Saturday to go on and record an important win in their quest to make the Blowes Cup semi finals.
Britton was transported to a Canberra hospital after a head clash with a team mate in the first half of last Saturday's game but is reported to be doing well, communicating with team mates and officials from his hospital bed on Monday.
Britton's injury aside Saturday's win was a case of - just what the coaching staff ordered.
The Cowra Eagles, who sit in fifth position on the Blowes Cup ladder, need to win the majority of their remaining matches to force there way into the top four.
If they are to do this they will need to ice their scoring opportunities and improve on their discipline which remains an area of concern.
In a major upset last Saturday Orange Emus recorded a 29-27 win over the previously undefeated Bathurst Bulldogs and Orange City recorded a minor upset when they defeated Dubbo Kangaroos 21-12.
"It means targets we set remain the same," Eagles coach Colin Kilby said.
"The sides we need to beat, it makes those games a little bit more important."
Of concern for Kilby, despite Saturday's win was the Eagles failure to "convert more opportunities".
"I was a bit disappointed that we applied a lot of pressure in the first half that we didn't convert to points," he said.
"The second half we obviously took advantage of that and a few things started to come together.
"That first half, with a lot of possession and field position that we didn't convert was a bit disappointing."
When the Eagles take on Orange Emus this Saturday's they'll be without prop Fred Navolace who has picked up three yellow cards in recent weeks meaning he has to now sit out one game.
They'll also be without Britton and fellow winger Alex Grba.
"Alex is heading off, its a bit of a blow that we lose both our wingers," Kilby said.
"We've got to work out who we bring up (from the lower grades), but we have had some different players in those positions throughout the year who won't be unfamiliar with the side.
"It's a pretty technical spot and when you're looking to finish off plays they're fairly important," Kilby said.
This Saturday doubles as Ladies Day for the Cowra Eagles.
Lunch tickets have already sold out but entry to the game is still possible with canteen, bar and coffee cart available.
