Cowra Guardian
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Lawrence hopeful of return

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
July 7 2023 - 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Duncombe had another big game for the Canowindra Tigers on the weekend. File photo
Blake Duncombe had another big game for the Canowindra Tigers on the weekend. File photo

The Canowindra Tigers are one point off the top of the Woodbridge Cup competition ladder after defeating the Manildra Rhinos on Sunday - not that coach Ron Lawrence is too concerned about his side finishing minor premiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.