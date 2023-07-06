Lawrence hopeful of return

The Canowindra Tigers are one point off the top of the Woodbridge Cup competition ladder after defeating the Manildra Rhinos on Sunday - not that coach Ron Lawrence is too concerned about his side finishing minor premiers.
In a fantastic day at the oval the Tigers hosted Grenfell for Youth League and Manildra in League Tag and First Grade.
"If we get it, we get it," Lawrence said of the minor premiership.
The Condobolin Rams and Manildra Rhinos currently sit on top of the Woodbridge ladder on 17 competition points with the Tigers and Trundle Boomers both on 16 points.
"We haven't talked about it at all, we just know that we've got to start playing some decent football at the right time of the year.
"We've had a couple of losses and now it's just about staying in the game for 80 minutes."
The Tigers have suffered just the two losses this season, a 22-14 defeat at the hands of the Trundle Boomers in round four and a 24-18 loss to Orange United in round 8.
They followed the Orange United defeat with a win over the Grenfell Goannas, 36-28 before Sunday's 20-10 win over the Rhinos.
A win, Lawrence said, came off the back of standout performances from Duwayne Mariner, Lewis Dwyer, Blake Duncombe and Jack Grant.
"Jack was players player at half back and our three middles stood out," Lawrence said.
For Lawrence, who has been sidelined with a broken fibula and also suffered ligament and tendon damage it hasn't always been an easy season watching on.
"I'm hopeful," he said of a possible return to the field this season.
"There's been a couple of games where I've got itchy feet, but (it hasn't been difficult) while they're winning.
"With my injury I know I'm not well enough to play so I have to rely on my coaching rather than being out their with my actions," he said.
Best and fairest points went to Duwayne Mariner 3, Lewis Dwyer 2, Blake Duncombe 1. Players player was Jack Grant.
This Sunday the Tigers are at home again, against the Eugowra Golden Eagles for an Indigenous round still struggling with injuries picked up in the match against the Grenfell Goannas.
"We're down on troops but the lads have all stepped up and filled the holes.
"I was really happy with everyone's performance," he said.
In Youth League the Tigers defeated Grenfell 16-10. Best and fairest points went to Thomas Turner 3, Cooper Scifleet 2, Hugh Breen 1. Players player was Thomas Turner.
The League Tag side recorded a 16-4 win. Points went to Lillian Harrison 3, Jade Harding 2 and Kate Price and Hayley White 1. Players player was Lillian Harrison.
Woodbridge Cup results
First Grade
Bathurst CSU 32 v Peak Hill 42, Orange United 18 v Oberon 22, Canowindra 20 v Manildra 10, Cargo 24 v Grenfell 32, Molong 0 v Condobolin 30, Trundle 56 v Eugowra 14.
