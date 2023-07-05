Small changes can make a difference to the environment

About this time last year, Mid Lachlan Landcare members were out in the paddock cutting up a large Eucalypt branch that had fallen.
The members loaded the timber onto the back of the Ute and headed back to the house.
On the way a piece fell off the back in another paddock. They left it there to see what might end up using it and have checked it twice since then.
Interestingly the first inspection turned up a skink using it. The last inspection found four frogs utilizing this log as a safe place.
This one piece of timber has provided important habitat in a section of paddock that contains mainly grasses with not much protection for these smaller species if they are trying to move through or live within the area.
The log offers protection and a safe haven from predators such as birds, foxes, and cats.
It got Mid Lachlan members thinking about everyone's firewood collection. Fallen timber is such important habitat across the Grassy Woodlands of this region.
If in the future when we collect our firewood, we all left some behind it could make a huge difference in the longer term to many of our smaller animals that rely on it so heavily as homes and safe havens.
Next time you are out collecting timber please think about leaving some behind, especially if it has hollows.
If there is already plenty of timber where you are collecting from you could think about moving a bit of it to somewhere on the farm that is lacking in fallen timber.
This little change in our thinking can make a huge difference for our local wildlife.
