Dedication to Aunty Esther

Aunty Esther Cutmore was honoured and appreciated at Cowra Public School on Friday, June 30 as part of the school's early NAIDOC Week celebrations.
Cowra Public teacher Albert Murray welcomed the Cowra elders who visited the school for Friday's event.
"Anytime we needed advice, or someone to help with special presentations the Elders did it without question," Albert said.
"On behalf of the staff and students, we appreciate everything you do."
Those gathered for the occasion then took part in a smoke ceremony which began after a Welcome to Country.
The purification ceremony was performed first by the Elders and guests present, followed immediately by the children of Cowra Public School.
Following the smoke ritual, the Wagambirra dance troupe performed traditional dances for all those in attendance.
At the conclusion of the dances, the entire school moved to a new garden area dedicated to Aunty Esther.
Teachers spoke highly of Aunty Esther and her influence on their lives as well as the lives of their students.
"Aunty Esther and I were teaching our Wiradjuri language to all of our kids, from Kindy all the way up to Year 6," Albert said.
"But we weren't just teaching language; Aunty Esther passed on knowledge from her life experiences, which we all value so much," he said.
"I miss you, I miss working with you," said fellow teacher Ms Olivia Galea.
"Aunty Esther's Meeting Place is Cowra Public School's act of love and appreciation for Aunty Esther," Ms Galea said.
"Aunty Esther has made significant contributions to Cowra Public School; Aunty Esther is the epitome of lifelong learning," Cowra Public principal Jennifer Lewis said.
"Aunty Esther, we love you and are proud to know that you will always be a part of Cowra Public School." Ms Lewis said.
The stunning new signage was unveiled following the much-anticipated reveal of Aunty Esther's Meeting Place after a countdown by the entire school.
"I really appreciate it," Aunty Esther said.
"It's a great honour."
Cowra's NAIDOC Week celebrations continued on Monday with a ceremony in Squire Park followed by a march along Kendal Street and activities at the Young Road Cowra Police Citizens Youth Club.
Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC) hosted both the march down Kendal street and the Fun Day at the PCYC.
"NAIDOC is so incredibly important to the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre because we always promote diversity within our community," said Fran Stead from CINC.
"With such a large indigenous population in Cowra and with so many Indigenous people connected to our organisation, it's really important that we go out of our way to celebrate their culture."
A large number of Cowra residents took part in the march, their flags raised as they walked proudly down Kendal Street.
More than 32 organisations collaborated with CINC at their Fun Day, providing free advice and knowledge.
The children enjoyed a bouncy house and face painting, while also recieveing goody bags from the staff at CINC.
"It's about bringing everyone together," Ms Stead said.
"The cultural element is extremely important, and I know for myself and the rest of our staff, the more we can learn about the indigenous culture, the more we can serve our community better."
NAIDOC Week celebrations continue on July 6, with Yalbilinga Boori Day Care holding an open day hosting a number of NAIDOC celebrations, including traditional dancing, a free BBQ for breakfast and lunch, art and craft activities, and face painting, among other events.
The theme for NAIDOC Week is For Our Elders. Across every generation, Elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in communities and families.
