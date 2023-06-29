Cowra Guardian
Home/News/Local News

Alleged car thief to appear in court today

Updated June 30 2023 - 8:13am, first published 8:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man will appear in court today charged following multiple alleged vehicle thefts and pursuits in the state's Central Tablelands yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.