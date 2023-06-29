Alleged car thief to appear in court today

A man will appear in court today charged following multiple alleged vehicle thefts and pursuits in the state's Central Tablelands yesterday.
Between 2.30am and 5.30am (Thursday 29 June 2023), a man allegedly forced entry into a home in Cargo and stole a Holden Captiva.
Officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.
About 5.50am, the car was abandoned at a carpark in Summer Street, Orange, where a black Jeep was stolen.
Police were notified and sighted the Jeep on South Terrace Street about 6am, and attempted to stop it.
When it failed to stop a pursuit was initiated and terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
About 8.10am, police received reports a Mazda CX9 was stolen from a home on Dalton Street, Orange.
Responding police located the stolen Jeep abandoned on nearby Dalton Street.
Patrolling police sighted the Mazda CX9 on Lone Pine Avenue about 8.50am, and attempted to stop the car.
A pursuit was initiated and terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Whilst on Robinson Court, driving the CX9 the man stopped near a parked and unattended vehicle about 10am where he allegedly stole a number of items from the vehicle and then drove from the location in the CX9.
A second pursuit of the CX9 was initiated and terminated about 10.45am after it was sighted on Icely Road.
About 11.10am, the man stopped on Lords Place, and entered a Toyota Kluger, where - after a short physical altercation - he was dragged out of the car by the owner who was assisted by two friends. The man re-entered the CX9 and allegedly drove at one of the men before ramming the Kluger and fleeing the scene in the CX9.
A short time later the CX9 was located dumped on Kurim Avenue.
While patrolling the nearby area, police stopped a utility on Kurim Avenue just after 11am and after a brief struggle arrested the passenger - a 25-year-old man.
An investigation into the incidents commenced and subsequent inquiries revealed a Mazda CX5 was also reported stolen from a home on Sophie Drive, Orange and located dumped on Torulosa Way, Orange, about 9.15am.
All vehicles were recovered by police and seized to undergo forensic examination, and initial inquiries suggest the incidents are linked.
Inquiries also established that that the man has never held a driver's licence.
The man was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with ten offences including:
He was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court today (Friday 30 June 2023).
There were no reports of any person being seriously injured.
Investigations are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.