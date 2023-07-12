RDA sparkles thanks to sponsors

Children attending RDA Cowra have an extra reason to smile thanks to the generosity of local sponsors.
RDA ponies have been gifted beautifully decorated browbands made and sponsored by Nicole Rivett and her business Riverden.
Each week the riders check a board to find their name and the colour of the browband their horse is wearing, then they head into the arena and have fun identifying their horse for that day's session.
To ensure that every pony has a browband and every child can take part in the fun extra browbands were donated by Viv Micklejohn, Deb Bennett, Karen Gay, Peter and Penny Watt, Di Watt and Megan Bryant.
RDA is a not-for-profit organisation that enables people with disabilities to experience enjoyment, challenge and a sense of achievement through participation in equestrian activities.
RDA Cowra depends on the help and generosity of sponsors to operate and provide the best experience for children who attend every Wednesday of the school term.
Five local schools including Mulyan, Holman Place, Canowindra High School, Cowra Public School and Cowra High School have students enjoying the RDA program.
Ongoing sponsorship from local businesses are invaluable and essential in maintaining the program and RDA would like to acknowledge the ongoing support of Cowra Rotary club, Canowindra Lions Club, Dara Pastoral Co, Mulyan Pty Ltd, Ian and Jenny Bryant and; Thompson's Transport.
In addition to sponsorships volunteers raise funds by operating an opportunity shop at 177 Kendall St and Bunnings Barbecues.
Volunteers are welcome and needed to help with the riding program on Wednesdays. There are many tasks not all require horse experience. Volunteers are welcome to assist for just one session on Wednesdays or longer if desired. Volunteers are also needed to help at the opportunity shop.
To register your interest email rdacowra@gmail.com or phone 0402482411.
