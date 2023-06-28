Cowra Guardian
Cowra Evening CWA donates centenary rose to Cowra Rose Garden

Updated July 6 2023 - 8:56am, first published June 28 2023 - 2:57pm
The Cowra Evening Branch Country Women's Association (CWA) have kindly donated a centenary red rose called 'A Country Woman' to the Cowra Rose Garden on the Mid-Western Highway near the Cowra Visitors Centre.

