Cowra Evening CWA donates centenary rose to Cowra Rose Garden

The Cowra Evening Branch Country Women's Association (CWA) have kindly donated a centenary red rose called 'A Country Woman' to the Cowra Rose Garden on the Mid-Western Highway near the Cowra Visitors Centre.
Cowra Council Deputy Mayor Judi Smith was delighted with the donation and gave a glowing tribute to the Evening CWA members.
"On behalf of Cowra Council I would like to thank the Cowra Evening CWA for the generous gift to our wonderful rose garden and all their incredible efforts," Deputy Mayor Smith said.
"The Evening CWA is an active and vibrant group regularly going above and beyond for the community whether it be scone drives at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney or events such as this."
"The Cowra Evening Country Women's Association is one of the strongest community volunteer groups in the shire and also one of the hardest working," Deputy Mayor Smith said.
The rose, 'A Country Woman' was propagated by Swane's nursery and was initially meant to be planted and commemorated last Spring during the floods but was postponed until now so the garden could be in better condition and a commemorative plaque installed.
"I invite all visitors from locals to tourists to come by this Spring when the garden is in bloom and take a look at our garden and new plaque," Deputy Mayor Smith said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.