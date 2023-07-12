Huge Cowra impact if Seniors Travel Card is axed

The axing of the $250 Regional Seniors Travel Card will have a huge impact locally if it happens.
There are fears the Seniors Travel Card will disappear as part of budget cuts by the NSW State Government.
Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre CEO, Fran Stead, said the card is vital for a number of local senior residents.
"It helps them buy fuel or pay for transport to attend appointments away from Cowra," Fran said.
"This is especially important when community transport is not available. The card is needed now more than ever with everything going up so much.
"If it's cut, this will 100 per cent have an impact locally, they are always hitting the most vulnerable in the community over and over again," she said.
Regional Liberal and Nationals members of parliament have joined seniors living in regional NSW to launch a petition to save the popular card.
Leader of the NSW Nationals, Dugald Saunders, said he hopes the petition will save the Regional Seniors Travel Card from budget cuts under the Labor Government.
"The Labor Government is ignoring regional seniors, and we hope this petition will convince the Mins' government to keep the card off the chopping block," Mr Saunders said.
"It would be a backward step by the Labor Government to cut this cost-of-living measure and I hope some of our regionally based Labor MP's sign this petition as well," he said.
Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway, said the demand for the regional seniors travel card proves how valuable it is.
"Over 360,000 seniors travel cards were issued last year and we are seeing that demand continue to grow as cost-of-living pressures stack up," Mr Farraway said.
Phil Knight from Dubbo said he and his wife have used their cards for the past three years.
"Both of us having access to a $250 card means we certainly travel more and see family and friends, but it's also sometimes a nice help with just getting to the doctor or picking up groceries," he said.
Ray and his wife Margaret Shipley from the Central Coast said the regional travel card is one of the most important items in their household.
"Without the Regional Seniors Travel Card we would have to cut back on the number of activities and appointments we go to every week. It really is a lifeline for us living on the Central Coast," Mr Shipley said.
To share or sign the petition to help save the Regional Seniors Travel Card, go to: nswnationals.org.au/save-the-travel-card/
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
