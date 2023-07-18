Council rates: the solution is easy says mayor

The Country Mayors Association of NSW has indicated 80 per cent of rural regional councils will be looking at a special rate variation over the next five years.
Cowra mayor Bill West made the alarming revelation during approval of Cowra Council's Delivery Program and Operational Plan last month.
"I'm not advocating we increase rates," Cr West said.
But he does have a solution to the rates issue which saw 14 rural and regional councils receive approval from the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for special rate variations this financial year.
The biggest increase was 64.3 per cent over three years for the Queanbeyan-Paleramg Regional Council.
IPART has imposed a 3.9 per cent increase on rate income for NSW councils not granted special variations.
"The easy answer is for the Federal Government to provide one per cent of taxation (to Local Government). That would solve most of the problems. That's the easiest solution," Cr West said.
As for Cowra's current financial situation Cr West assured ratepayers "we're financially sustainable but if we don't increase revenue the other alternative is we start to reduce services in some areas."
The mayor's comments followed an address at Cowra Council's June meeting by ratepayer Cassandra Gailey who lives on a block classified as Rural-Residential in the shire.
Speaking to the meeting Ms Gailey said she was raising her "bewilderment with the difference in rate amounts charged for three different residential categories - Cowra, Rural and Village others and request that Council reviews it's rate fee structure".
In a written submission she asked "Why is Residential Rural being charged an additional $96 in the base rate to Residential Cowra and an additional $168 to Residential-Village and Others?" .
"And also the Ad Valorem has a difference of 24.31 per cent from Residential-Rural to Village and Others and 5.25 per cent to Cowra.
"Considering that most rural properties have no lighting, no curb and no gutters, no storm-water, no footpaths, no water, no sewer, no street cleaning and many of these properties are now located on sealed roads or on roads that are due to be sealed very soon, is this not something that should be considered when assessing rates to be charged?
"I cannot see how council justifies charging more," Ms Gailey wrote.
Speaking at Council's monthly meeting Ms Gailey said she took offence to being charged more for her rates because of an assumption she has a greater ability to pay.
"How is this assumption derived? On what source of information does council obtain its data to validate that owners of properties in the so called Rural-Residential category have a greater ability to pay.
"Has council based this information on fact or simply on an assumption, an assumption that if your property is worth more, than you have more of an ability to pay.
"Of course it is (worth) more, it is more land but it is certainly not more per square metre and it does not mean those owners can or should pay more by having their already higher valuations, in some cases, rated against higher base rates and ad valorem.
"If the residents of Cowra's rates are going to be based on assumption than lets assume that all of north and west Cowra have a greater ability to pay those than in other areas of the town. Their properties are certainly worth a lot more than others in town, some a lot more than some in rural residential," Ms Gailey said.
Cowra Council general manager Paul Devery said there are "two primary principles council uses in setting rates and part of that is an ability to pay.
"That is a relevant consideration, as well as the benefit principal. Quite vague notions," he admitted.
"Council does make an assumption and its a subjective decision that councils make based on those two broad principles.
"There's no doubt previous councils have made a decision that the Rural Residential areas have a greater ability to pay. That's certainly been the case," Mr Devery said.
"Ms Gailey also questioned how council determined the amount of income it would receive from each rate category.
"This is not explained in the revenue policy," Ms Gailey said.
"In regards to provision of service I understand there is more to ordinary rates than just roads and parks.
"It is difficult to ascertain how much each ratepayer uses Cowra's facilities and infrastructure but if we are going to base rates on assumptions than there is a whole new argument that could be raised such as that people in town would be using the playgrounds, footpaths etc more than those out of town," she said.
Ms Gailey requested Cowra Council "reassesses the overall rating structure.
Without moving a motion to look at the rating mayor Bill West told the meeting "we try to be as fair minded as we possibly can but if council wants to look at the rate mix we can".
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
