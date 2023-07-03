More time for David and Ruth Fagan to enjoy the things they love

After five years in the real estate business, David and Ruth Fagan have announced the sale of Raine and Horne Cowra to Flemings Property Services.
David will stay with Flemings until the end of the year and said he was delighted to sell the business to a young and enthusiastic team.
Ruth and David both see the sale as part of a bigger generational change for the town about which they are very excited.
"There is a lot of transition in business in Cowra at the moment with younger people taking over, and this is very positive. We are very confident in the future of business here with a strong manufacturing and commercial base.
"Ruth and I would like to thank all of the owners, vendors and purchasers who have supported us through the last five years. We have achieved all we have set out to do and believe it is time to move onto a more leisurely lifestyle.
"We have welcomed hundreds of new people to Cowra and also helped wonderful people realise their dreams and settle into new homes. It has been a pleasure working in this industry in this town.
"We've also forged a lot of friendships through the business, working alongside valuers, bankers and solicitors - connections we really value."
Both Ruth and David agree, not interacting with the staff every day will be one of the hardest aspects of the sale, as they have become like part of their extended family.
"The Raine and Horne team have been terrific and we could not have done what we have without them.
"Of course, the Property Management team of Rachel Moore, Lorraine Wales and Chloe Harding, along with the sales team Leisha Haines and Andrew Molloy, will continue to work at the office in Kendal Street which will be rebadged with the Flemings corporation colours," David said.
The Raine and Horne brand will disappear from Cowra after June 30.
However, disappearing into retirement is the furthest thing from both Ruth and David's minds.
Both are passionate about the town, are very community minded and sit on a number of community committees already.
"We'll now have more time to do more of the things we love." Ruth said.
For David this also means having more time to devote to their 100 acre hobby farm and his other business interest, Australian Heritage Gates, which he manufactures and ships to customers across the state.
However, it does spell a formal end to David's 38 year career in sales, working locally for Toyota and Geronimo Machinery prior to Raine and Horne.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
