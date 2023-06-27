Cowra Ladies Bowls host visiting teams

Cowra Ladies hosted visiting teams from Manildra, Molong, Millthorpe, three teams from Young, two teams from Orange Ex-Services Country Club and Orange City for our Centenary Gala Day. The weather was very kind and a lot of fun was had on the day.
Winners on the day were president J Day D Skinner and M Schroder from Cowra with runners up coming from Manildra.
We had four spider winners on the day and the raffle was won by K Nelson from Cowra. I'm sure Ian will find a great spot for that lovely money tree.
President Judith invited life and founding member Leila Burns to give a short history of the Club which was founded in 1923 but ladies were not permitted to play until 1956.
A great celebration of a central sporting club in our community.
Please check the board for lists for upcoming events both district and club. We will have a program for the year which begins on July 1.
Until next time happy bowling and see you on the green.
MEN'S BOWLS FINAL POSTPONNED
Last Saturday's A Grade Cowra Men's Bowls final match between Shane Lauritzen and Kak Smith has been postponed indefinitely.
Most first round of matches in the B Grade Singles were played last Saturday with comfortable wins to Jim McNaught over Peter Browne 25/6, Steve Sculthorpe over Tom Peadon 25/7, Trevor Ellis over Dave McLoughlin 25/9, Bruce Thurtell over Tom Clark 25/12, and a somewhat closer game for Marc Eisenhauer over Dave Antaw 25/16.
Second round matches this Saturday will see Mick Beath opposed to Bob Morgan, Marc Eisenhauer against Jim McNaught and Steve Sculthorpe play the winner of Kak Smith and Russ Simpson. Bruce Thurtell and Trev Ellis will now play their match next Wednesday, July 5.
Upcoming Events.
Sunday morning Mixed Social bowls are on again this week. Everyone is welcome no matter your age or bowling ability.
Next month will see the Men's Triples contested.
The Cowra Bowling and Recreation Club will be joining the Cowra Winter Wanderlust this July with a game of Icy Bowls.
Gather your friends and play a few rounds of 'Icy Bowls' on the greens and finish the night with a delicious, warming two course meal paired with local wines for only $25 per person.
This event will take place July 21, 2023.
If you are interested, please click the link below to purchase a ticket:
