Cowra Ladies Bowls host visiting teams

By Sharen Hubber and Bob Morgan
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:42am, first published June 27 2023 - 2:57pm
Cowra Ladies hosted visiting teams from Manildra, Molong, Millthorpe, three teams from Young, two teams from Orange Ex-Services Country Club and Orange City for our Centenary Gala Day. The weather was very kind and a lot of fun was had on the day.

