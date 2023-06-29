Club Cowra - the place to be during Winter Wanderlust and for Wendy Matthews live

The entertainment continues at Club Cowra for members and guests with the club taking part in Cowra's Winter Wanderlust and one of Australia's top female artists, Wendy Matthews, performing in the club auditorium in August.
Club Cowra is excited to be participating in the Winter Wanderlust promotion co-ordinated by Cowra Tourism.
The Club is presenting a blind wine tasting afternoon on July 22 and a recovery brunch on July 23 as part of the official Winter Wanderlust program and is adding some other features to compliment the Cowra Wine Show.
"The wine show is an incredible annual event for the town," Club Cowra Operations Manager Marc McLeish said.
"We were so lucky to secure the services of Cowra's hottest band PLUS ONE for the evening, so we are running a shuttle bus to and from the public tasting event".
The public tasting will be held on Saturday, July 22.
After the recovery brunch on July 23 you can also try on your creative side with a paint and sip afternoon run by Shiayn Newham of "Something you love".
Enjoy a sweet cocktail or a glass of wine and graze on a tasty Charcuterie board and create an artistic masterpiece of your very own.
It will be a huge weekend for the Cowra Wine Show, the Winter Wanderlust and of course CLUB COWRA because it's COWRA's CLUB.
Wendy Matthews, who is performing in the Club Cowra auditorium on August 12, has an expressive voice that never fails to move those who hear it.
Her music is an unhurried journey of clean melodies, infectious energy and simple grace. In an age where uber-production techniques are thought to be hip and cynicism an attribute, Wendy has proven that commitment to beauty is still not only valid but applauded by the public ear.
This is exemplified by the reality that Wendy's music is now in more than 1 million homes in Australia and all her albums to date have multi-platinum status.
Wendy has an immense talent and capacity to capture and define a diverse range of styles in her music. She takes songs from every genre and makes them her own; from jazz to blues, from rock to gospel, from soul to outright infectious pop and then of course, there are the beautiful ballads.
Wendy is adept at reaching both frenetic youth and mature audiences alike, if older ears are captured by her soul and unfazed class, a more cynical youth is convinced by her disarming ease of delivery, wooed by a voice of stunning emotive capacity yet void of sentimentality.
Born in Montreal Canada, Wendy joined her first band and left home as a teenager, busking her way across the USA to Los Angeles where she met Glenn Shorrock who invited her to tour with him in Australia in 1982.
Wendy immediately became an in-demand session singer, appearing on many commercial jingles and backing vocals for the likes of The Models Out Of Mind Out Of Sight and became a semi-permanent member of the band. She also sang on albums by Jimmy Barnes, Tim Finn, Richard Clapton and Icehouse.
In 1987, Wendy collaborated with Kate Ceberano on the ABC-TV soundtrack for the series Stringer. You've Always Got the Blues was released the next year reaching the Top 5 national charts, she then contributed to the Rockmelons and Peter Blakeley's respective albums. She helped form Absent Friends and sang on the number one hit I Don't Want To Be With Nobody But You and the album Here's Looking Up Your Address.
After touring with Absent Friends, Wendy went into the studio to record her solo debut. The album Émigré (Double Platinum) spawned the hits Token Angels, Lets Kiss and Woman's Gotta Have It and earned Wendy the Best Female Artist and Best Debut Single (for Token Angels) at the 1990 ARIA Awards. Wendy was also voted Best Female Singer in the 1990 Rolling Stone Reader's Poll.
Since then the success and hits have continued to come.
Just recently in 2015, Wendy released (through her own record label Barking Bear) a new album, Billie and Me. An intimate and introspective translation of some classic and not so classic Billie Holiday songs.
