Club Cowra - the place to be during Winter Wanderlust and for Wendy Matthews live

Updated June 30 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:05am
The entertainment continues at Club Cowra for members and guests with the club taking part in Cowra's Winter Wanderlust and one of Australia's top female artists, Wendy Matthews, performing in the club auditorium in August.

