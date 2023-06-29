Club Cowra - the place to be during Winter Wanderlust and for Wendy Matthews live

In 1987, Wendy collaborated with Kate Ceberano on the ABC-TV soundtrack for the series Stringer. You've Always Got the Blues was released the next year reaching the Top 5 national charts, she then contributed to the Rockmelons and Peter Blakeley's respective albums. She helped form Absent Friends and sang on the number one hit I Don't Want To Be With Nobody But You and the album Here's Looking Up Your Address.