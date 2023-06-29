Cowra Council takes action to revitalise the town's CBD

The CBD of any town is vital," Cr Sharon D'Elboux told this week's Cowra Shire Council meeting.
With this in mind the Cowra council voted unanimously this week to form a committee with the aim of reactivating and rejuvenating the town's central business district (CBD).
Councillors Sharon D'Elboux, Cheryl Downing, Paul Smith, Erin Watt and mayor Bill West were all appointed to the committee.
It is hoped the committee can meet for the first time in September.
Cowra Council will now begin a search for members of the business, tourism and wider community to join the committee which will make recommendations on the development and oversight of an agreed strategy to activate Cowra's CBD.
"We want to consult with business and the wider community as well as other partners from the business sector to other levels of government to ensure we get the best possible outcome," Cowra mayor Bill West said.
The committee membership will comprise of up to five councillors, five business representatives, three community members and a member each from tourism and Business Cowra.
"It's the heartbeat of a town," Cr D'Elboux said at this week's meeting.
"In the last decade CBD's have started to show signs of strange, and struggle. This is widespread across many communities.
"The way we all shop and purchase items has changed dramatically and quickly. You do not need to leave your home anymore, everything can be ordered online and delivered.
"So what does this mean for a small business, those that are paying good morning in either rent or a mortgage and various other fees and charges to be located in a CBD area.
"What does this means to small businesses that have a brick and mortar store in our Kendal, Redfern, Macquarie, Brisbane or Vaux Street?
"Businesses are constantly pivoting their business models. Shop owners are under layers of complication.
"Let's face it, it would be easier to get a government job.
"The closure of chain stores affects businesses. People move to online shopping or get in a car and spend in neighbouring towns.
"This week, Best and Less, a store we would dearly love to have in Cowra, reported spending instore was down.
"Tonight as elected officials we get to be part of making an important decision. We are setting the scene, shining a spotlight on what is happening with retail and our CBD, moving forward to work on ideas and solutions as a community and preparing our town for future prosperity across all industry types.
"This will not be easy and it will not happen as quickly as we would like.
"With an open mindset we can work together and share our learnings," Cr D'Elboux said.
Cr West said the next step for Council is to advertise expressions of interest for business and community representatives and then for councillor members of the committee to review applications and recommend appointments to council," Cr West said.
Cr D'Elboux said this meant the council "is reaching out to its business community and general community to be involved".
"We are asking you to put your hand up," she said.
"Our community made it very clear their concerns for our retail sector and its impact on our CBD. We heard you. I heard you.
"Together we are addressing and actioning your concerns. Together we are finding a way to improve vibrancing, the atmosphere and placemaking of our CBD.
"This recommendation is setting the tone for strategic direction of shop local, spend local, eat and drink local and stay local," Cr D'Elboux said.
Supporting Cr D'Elboux, Cr Erin Watt said the council "has a role in what the CBD looks like, be that parking, be that public facilities, infrastructure, what our businesses can do, what DAs are approved".
"We need to prioritise the CBD," Cr Watt said.
"The people of Cowra have to be told - use it or lose it," Cr Paul Smith said.
"If you don't support the shops in our CBD they won't be there," he said.
The reactivation will cover from Kendal Street from the eastern end of the main traffic bridge to the Somerset Street intersection and one block either side to Liverpool and Vaux Streets. It will also encapsulate Redfern Street from the Lachlan Street intersection to the intersection with Bourke Street - which corresponds with the E3 - Productivity Support land-use zoning.
"Council's strategic planning documents demonstrate Council's clear objective to provide a greater focus of activity within the CBD of Cowra and we believe these steps are taking us in the right direction," Cr West said.
