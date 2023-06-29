Energetic play from under 7s at junior soccer

Thompsons Transport and Morgan Insurance Blue played against each other in the under 7's this week. For an early game, there was a lot of energy on the field. Thompsons were able to score 9 goals to Blue's 4. Morgan Insurance Green and Morgan Insurance Navy played next for the 7's. Both teams were low on numbers but didn't let that stop them from running all over the field. Green were unable to score a goal during this game, Navy managed 4 goals. Morgan Insurance Pink versed Tresillian with Tresillian scoring 1 goal to Pink's 3.