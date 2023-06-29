Energetic play from under 7s at junior soccer

Thompsons Transport and Morgan Insurance Blue played against each other in the under 7's this week. For an early game, there was a lot of energy on the field. Thompsons were able to score 9 goals to Blue's 4. Morgan Insurance Green and Morgan Insurance Navy played next for the 7's. Both teams were low on numbers but didn't let that stop them from running all over the field. Green were unable to score a goal during this game, Navy managed 4 goals. Morgan Insurance Pink versed Tresillian with Tresillian scoring 1 goal to Pink's 3.
Under 8's Morgan Insurance Blue and Cowra Carpet Court played a close game, Blue scored 4 goals while Carpet Court kicked 3 for the day. Morgan Insurance Navy and Morgan Insurance Green had a nail biter game. Despite many shots at goal from both sides, neither team was able to get on the score card. Morgan Insurance Maroon met Morgan Insurance Pink on the field and all players put in a solid effort. Pink took the win this week with 9 goals to 1.
For the under 10's, Cowra Vet Centre and Tangles Hair Studio played the first game for their age group. Arabella Brooks scored 2 of the 3 goals for Tangles, Cowra Vet were unable to get through the defence to score this week.
Cowra Carpet Court versed Canowindra Services Club. Canowindra were unlucky to not score this week against Carpet Court, who scored twice.
Morgan Insurance and TLE Cowra played an equally matched game with both teams scoring 3 goals.
Brodie Bright scored 3 goals for Cowra Services Club, Cowra Bowling Club chalked up 6 goals in the first 12's game of the morning.
Lachlan Valley Building and Dutch hoe Landscaping enjoyed the sunshine during their game with both teams giving it their best. The score at the end of the game was 4 - 1, Lachlan Valley Building being defeated.
Cowra Concrete Products played Z Power. After 2 hard earned goals by Concrete Products they were able to finish the game with a win of 2 - 0.
Under 14's Telescope Tyres had Tyler Morgan and Levi Strange providing an almost impenetrable goal. Oscar McGill was able to sneak 1 goal in for Carpet Court. Telescope Tyres secured a win with 4 goals.
Cowra Toyota versed Cowra Gas Services with Cowra Gas putting in 8 goals this game. 3 to Dominic Bryant and Oliver Tydd, 2 for Seth Baker. Cowra Toyota unfortunately were unable to see the back of the net.
Opens double game for the week went to Mr Embroidery. First they came up against Midwest Solar and were able to come away with a win for their first game of the day. Midwest going down with a 4 - 2 score.
They then played Canowindra Services Club, and despite having already played a very busy were able to hold off a loss with both teams scoring 3 goals a piece.
Draw for July 1, 2023
8:30am
Opens: Midwest Solar v Canowindra Services Club.
8:40am
12's: Lachlan Valley Building v Cowra Services Club.
10's: TLE Cowra v Cowra Carpet Court.
8's: Morgan Insurance Navy v Cowra Carpet Court.
7's: Thompson's Transport v Morgan Insurance Green.
9am
5's & 6's Skills and Development.
9:50am
Opens: Midwest Solar v Mr Embroidery.
14's: Telescope Tyres v Cowra Gas Services.
12's: Cowra Bowling Club v Cowra Concrete Products.
10's: Tangles Hair Studio v Morgan Insurance.
8's: Morgan Insurance Maroon v Morgan Insurance Green.
7's: Morgan Insurance Blue v Morgan Insurance Pink.
11:10am
14's: Cowra Toyota v Cowra Carpet Court.
12's: Z Power v Dutch hoe Landscaping.
10's: Canowindra Services Club v Cowra Vet Centre.
8's: Morgan Insurance Blue v Morgan Insurance Pink.
7's: Morgan Insurance Navy v Tresillian.
