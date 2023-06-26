Nerida Cuddy jetting off on a UK tour

Nerida Cuddy will perform at Club Milthorpe on July 16 from 2 45pm to 5 15pm before flying to Europe to tour the United Kingdom.
"I'm very excited, its less than four weeks away," Nerida said.
"I'm most excited about meeting people I've been interacting with through the internet since 2020."
This is Nerida's first time touring overseas, and the first time for a long time since she's left Australia.
"It will be really nice to sit and spend time with them and share music with them," she said.
"All those life things get in the way of, so it's a long time coming."
When the COVID lockdown first started in 2020, Ms Cuddy began making little films of songs for the Canowindra Facebook page, she then noticed another Facebook page called Co Video Folk Club; which encouraged musicians to upload films of songs.
When she first uploaded, she hadn't realised the site had four and a half thousand subscribers, mostly based in the UK
"I was invited to perform at a folk club in Scotland and to join a few folk clubs via zoom in the UK," she said.
In one of her songs, Nerida had predicted her upcoming tour with the lyrics, 'I long for the day when I hop on a plane, whenever that day comes around, we'll sit in a pub and share songs again, right on the same patch of ground.'
Ms Cuddy is starting off with a concert near Glasgow, Scotland, and from there she will be primarily based in Bristol, England.
She will then travel to a couple of folk festivals and several folk clubs.
She will also make a trip to Cornwell and South Hampton to play in another folk club.
Nerida is an intriguing songwriter whose songs convey emotional depth while breathing rural Australia's surroundings.
Her story-based concerts, described as "a central west Mary Black," give room for connection and introspection, as well as comedy and enjoyment.
"This all happened from my little backyard studio in Canowindra," she said.
Tickets for her Millthorpe performance can be found at: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/48FYG
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.