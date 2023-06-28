Cowra Guardian
Cahill returns to the saddle

By Col Hodges and Andrew Fisher
June 29 2023 - 8:57am
Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill aboard the Michael Lynch trained Kilkivarn at Dubbo on Monday, his first ride for more than 12 months.
Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill returned to race riding at Dubbo on Monday after more than 12 months out of the saddle.

