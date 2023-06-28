Cahill returns to the saddle

Cowra jockey Mathew Cahill returned to race riding at Dubbo on Monday after more than 12 months out of the saddle.
Cahill sustained significant injuries to a vertebrae in a race fall at Canberra in April last year, which resulted in a lengthy recovery process which involved him spending several months in a halo brace.
Whilst not recording a win on his first day back Cahill's mounts, both trained by his brother-in-law, Cowra trainer Michael Lynch, finished in the placings with the Cowra jockey showing his usual balance and poise after his extended break.
In other racing news members of the Billy Bent Ear fan club wore their specially made shirts with pride when the veteran galloper won yet another race, this time the feature sprint at the Talmoi Picmics held on Saturday at Garah, north of Moree.
Ridden by Leandro Ribeiro for Dubbo trainer Connie Greig in the 1000 metres Black Truck And AG-Helen Boland Memorial Bracelet Handicap, Billy Bent Ear ($2.80) settled behind the leaders then came down the centre of the track for a close win over Loca (Zara Lewis, $3.40) and Bed Talk (Grady Spokes, $3.20).
Prior to Talmoi, Billy Bent Ear had won at Mallawa and now has the overall record of 15 wins and 36 placings from 136 starts and accumulated prizemoney of $245,575.
Bred, owned and first trained by Bob Tyack at Dubbo, the now ten-year-old gelding is often referred to as "Frosty" due to having frost on his ears when newborn.
A later mishap with an ear led to the officially registered name of Billy Bent Ear.
The initial win came in a Maiden Handicap at Carinda in August 2015 when ridden by Kacie Chater to beat Jonah Hex and Pretty Relic.
Along with multiple placings, Billy Bent Ear won another two races in TAB company at Dubbo and Parkes for Bob Tyack with Michael Hackett in the saddle before being sold in 2018 to Michelle Jones and trainer Connie Greig.
Ridden trackwork by Connie Greig, Billy Bent Ear has won 12 races for the stable and is described by Connie as "a lovely horse to handle both on and off the track".
Presently leading the point score to qualify for the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final over 1400 metres at Coonamble in October, Billy Bent Ear will be set for the race despite not having won over further than 1100 metres.
"Ridden back in the field I think he could get the trip as he ran 3rd in a field of 14 behind Western Parade and Rua Raposa over 1600 metres at Dubbo in June 2020", explained the well respected trainer.
Leandro Ribeiro and Connie Greig also combined with Individualist ($2.30 fav.) and Pahang ($1.60 fav.) to post a winning treble at Talmoi.
Central West and Western racing at Nyngan (Duck Creek Picnics) on Saturday and Mudgee TAB on Sunday.
