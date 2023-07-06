Fined for assault following argument over babysitter

A Blakehurst woman was convicted and fined in her absence when her matter came before Cowra Local Court on June 21.
Megan Estefania Rice, 32, of Betts Avenue was fined $500 for common assault (DV related).
According to police documents tendered in court, Rice was with the victim at an address in Cowra around 5pm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Police said the victim, upon arriving at the address, had three beers and spoke with a babysitter, telling them to leave after messaging Rice.
Following this Rice began to argue with the victim, getting within arm's reach.
The victim told Rice to leave the house repeatedly, before the argument devolved into a physical altercation.
Police said Rice punched the victim in the face and caused scratches on the victim's forearm. In defence, the victim made several scratches to Rice's neck and upper arms.
A third person then intervened in the altercation, separating them.
The police were called and the victim provided a statement.
Rice spoke with the police and denied being aggressive, saying the victim shoved her first.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.