'Passion' helps realise CUC dream in Cowra

Cowra's Country University Centre (CCUC) was officially opened on Friday.
The Centre has been operational since March, cost of $1.27million and now has 19 students enrolled to use its services.
The official opening was attended by local Member, Steph Cooke, Acting Chief Executive of the Country University Centres (CUC) head office in Cooma, Chris Ronan, Cowra Shire Council Mayor, Bill West, members of the Cowra CUC Board, Cowra Councillors, Council staff and community representatives.
Manager of the Centre, Steve Kilner, welcomed everyone to the opening.
He thanked the Board for their dedication to establishing the centre describing them as "champion community people" who had "passion" to see the Centre established and succeed.
He also paid tribute to Cowra Shire Council for their ongoing support and made special mention of Country University Centre central staff in Cooma, for their ongoing support with establishment of the Centre.
Mayor Bill West said the centre would go a long way to reversing the trend of young people leaving Cowra to study.
"I really want to acknowledge the work done by CUC," which he said Council had been happy to support.
"We should all be proud of the team who initiated it, to bring education closer to home."
Deputy Mayor and Board member, Judi Smith, praised the Youth Council and especially Youth Council member, Stassi Austin, who initially suggested there was a need locally for a centre where students could further their studies.
She said a committee had subsequently formed and through research found the CUC in Cooma, and it was decided CUC would be a great fit for what was wanted in Cowra.
She praised Council for their support, Local Member, Steph Cooke, who she said was always a great supporter of the centre, and who managed to convince the then State Government to give more than $1.25 million in funding, which meant a place could then be secured as a base, fitted out and staffed.
In addition she thanked the Weir Trust for its commitment of a considerable sum of money to the centre over the next three years to support students with specific financial needs.
"This means that this centre can be open to everyone."
She gave, "one final shout out to one member of the Board who was unable to be here today, Linda Barron.
"This centre would not have opened without Linda, whether it be filling in complex forms, liaising with benefactors, choosing furniture, finding a suitable place to house us, Linda has worked so hard and well.
"We need to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts she has made.
"So it has been a great community project, it has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of young and more mature people here in Cowra and we hope keep lots of them living and working here while they study."
Local member, Steph Cooke, said it had been "a long journey" to the opening of the centre.
"Its fantastic that everyone has been able to come together today and celebrate what we know is the start of a really, really exciting journey for Cowra and indeed the surrounding districts.
"It doesn't come without a lot of hard work and I am very proud to have been part of the NSW Nationals in Government who have delivered this program, not just for here in Cowra but for right across NSW.
"This Centre has a bright future, but of course we don't get here without a lot of hard work.
"Its one thing to secure the funding, another to bring it to life.
"I would really like to call out what has been a fantastic partnership between the NSW Government, the local government, the Board of the CUC, the CUC organisation itself and the broader community. All coming together to make this dream a reality.
She extended her thanks to all those involved, saying "there have been so many people who have contributed."
"Its wonderful to be here today and to celebrate the journey of getting to this moment, and knowing whilst we have 19 students enrolled now, what a fantastic and strong start, we know going forward that we are going to see many, many more students emerge out of this CUC and they will be contributing, not just locally but to the State, and to our great country and potentially on a global scale.
"Its wonderful to think about the legacy of a project like this." She concluded.
Auxiliary Lieutenant with the Salvation Army, Jodie McInnes, as a current student of the Cowra CUC spoke of her experience studying at the Broken Hill Centre as well as at Cowra. She spoke of, "the importance of being able to study where you have social connections, family connections it's absolutely fantastic.
"So I see this as a beacon of hope for the community, that people in Year 12, now don't have to think where do I need to live to attend university. The answer is right here in the community, so thank you all for working so hard putting this together, fantastic facility and I can't speak highly enough of all the work that's been done."
Speeches were followed by the cutting of a cake and the official ribbon cutting to open the facility.
The Cowra CUC is equipped with quiet spaces, high speed internet with 250mps, conference rooms, meeting rooms, video conferencing facilities, computers and screens.
Staff can assist with loan applications for student equipment such as books, as well as supporting students with one on one academic mentoring in referencing, writing and assessment, study and wellness skills.
Students who are doing Certificate 4 or higher at TAFE or university, regardless of age, can register to use the facilities which are located at A175 Kendal Street.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
