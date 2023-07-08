Prison sentence for multiple offences including driving stolen car

A Cowra man has been fined and sentenced to prison after he plead guilty to multiple charges before Cowra Local Court on June 21, 2023.
Paul James Simpson, 25, of Taragala Street, Cowra was convicted on one charge of take and drive conveyance without the consent of owner, not stopping his vehicle when directed to do so, not keep left of dividing line, never licenced person drive and for receiving a motor vehicle that was suspected of being stolen.
For the charge of take and drive conveyance without consent and for receiving a vehicle that was suspected stolen, Simpson was sentenced to nine months in prison with a non parole period of five months.
His sentence was backdated to January 24, 2023. This made him eligible for release on June 23, 2023.
On the charges of not stopping when directed, not keeping left and for driving without a licence, Simpson was fined $200 for each charge.
His solicitor, Ms Chui told, the court her client was acting on emotions and had no complex planning in the matters.
Ms Chui said Simpson did not realise the police were chasing him and trying to stop him.
She admitted Simpson's record did not help him, but told the court he is quite young and has prospects of rehabilitation.
In sentencing, Magistrate Don McLennan told Simpson he needs to stop offending and to use his sentence as an opportunity to turn his life around.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 2:11pm on Wednesday, January 35, 2023 Simpson was driving a car, which had been reported stolen, north along the Lachlan Valley Way, Morongla.
Highway Patrol observed Simpson driving the car and noted it was stolen before activating their lights to stop him.
Simpson failed to stop, reaching speeds up to 137km in a 100km zone and in an 80km zone.
When near Morongla Road, Simpson overtook two vehicles on a sweeping right hand bend, crossing two double white lines when doing so.
Police lost sight of Simpson and terminated the police pursuit.
About 7:25pm on the same day police arrived at an address in Brougham Street, Cowra in relation to an abandoned car, which was the car Simpson was driving. The car was subsequently towed for forensics.
While at the address, a witness approached police and provided a description of the person seen abandoning the vehicle. A second witness flagged police down telling them Simpson had been seen going into the backyard of a property in Brougham Street.
Police entered the backyard and saw Simpson looking through a window of the property. When confronted by the police, Simpson fled.
Police said tehy pursued Simpson through numerous properties along Vaux Lane and Brisbane Street before losing sight of him.
Around 8:08pm that night police arrested Simpson who was hiding behind a brick wall in the backyard of a property on Brisbane Street.
Police found three sets of car keys in Simpson's possession, one of which belonged to the stolen car.
When questioned, Simpson admitted to driving the car in the police pursuit earlier.
