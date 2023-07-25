Excitement building as Legacy Torch relay makes its way to Cowra

Excitement is building for locals involved in the Centenary Torch Relay coming to Cowra next week.
Lachlan Legacy President, Jenny Friend, of Cowra has been closely involved in planning for the Torch Relay which will be in Cowra on Tuesday, August 1.
Torch bearers in Cowra will be Betty Adams, Frank Bridges, Beverly Bundy, Rowena Casey, Andrew Croker, Ken Donoghue (Young), Jenny Friend, Kaye Kilby, John McLaren, Sally Prass, Paul Smith, Harry Telfer, Barry Tucker, Rita Wade and Ray Walsh.
"The people chosen to carry the torch through Cowra have been selected based on their connection to Legacy either as Legatees or through other involvement with Defence Forces," Jenny said.
The worldwide relay is commemorating 100 years of Legacy supporting veterans and their families.
It set out from from Pozières, France on April 23 in the lead up to Anzac Day.
Cowra is one of 45 destinations on its route with the tour finishing at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne on Friday, October 13.
Jenny said, "On the morning it arrives in Cowra, it will be accompanied by a huge entourage including defence vehicles, buses and SES.
"Cowra participants will assemble at the Cowra Showground, ready for pick-up and transport to their leg of the route by SES vehicle and return.
"We even have three older ladies who will be participating in wheelchairs.
"There will be rolling road closures to allow torch bearers to complete their runs in safety.
"Locally we thought it was important to have the torch pass local schools to draw attention to Legacy and give young people the opportunity to learn more about Legacy and what it does.
"So the torch won't take a direct route through town, instead it has been mapped out to pass important locations, stopping for various ceremonies to be held.
"From the Showground the torch will come across the Cowra bridge then take a right hand turn into Lachlan Street, proceeding into Vaux Street past the Cowra Public School, from there it will travel along Brisbane Street, left down Liverpool Street, past St Raphael's, up Kendal Street for the unveiling of a plaque at Squire Park, then a wreath laying ceremony and the reading of the Legacy Ode at the Cenotaph outside the Cowra Services Club.
"After that ceremony it will take Bartlett Street and turn right into Darling Street for the ringing of the Peace Bell followed by a reception at the Cowra Civic Centre attended by local schools, community representatives and dignitaries," Jenny said.
