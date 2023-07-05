Driver knew she was suspended

A motorist who police said knew she was suspended from driving, has been fined $150 and disqualified from driving for six months in Cowra Local Court.
Sarah Frances Dimos, 33, of Blue Mantle Road, Wyangala plead guilty when she appeared before magistrate Don McLennan in Cowra Local Court on June 21 charged with driving while suspended.
Representing Ms Domis, solicitor Johnson told the court she "was stressed to the max" because of a personal situation and asked she received a Section 10 which would allow her to escape without conviction.
Rejecting the request Mr McLennan said Dimos had received a Conditional Release Order on a previous occasion which gave him no option but to disqualify and fine her.
"You only get that once," Mr McLennan told Dimos.
"Your record is not good. I'm not going to rescind your (previous) CRO but I will impose the minimum disqualification," he told her.
According to police facts presented to the court Dimos was stopped for a random breath test at 9.30am on May 8 on Kendal Street and produced a digital licence which was displayed as suspended.
She told them she had contacted RMS and arranged "to go on a plan" but was told by police the "RMS can't overturn a demerit point suspension or a drug related suspension".
Police, during the stop, asked Dimos if she recalled telling them during a previous traffic stop that her licence was being suspended to which she replied "yeah but I called to arrange to fix it on the 1st of May".
Dimos' licence had previously been suspended from May 2 until August 1 for driving with an illicit drug in her system.
