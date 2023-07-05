Cowra Guardian
Driver knew she was suspended

July 5 2023 - 11:37am
Driver knew she was suspended

A motorist who police said knew she was suspended from driving, has been fined $150 and disqualified from driving for six months in Cowra Local Court.

Local News

