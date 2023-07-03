Claudia Harrison to launch her third novel at Cowra Library

Claudia Harrison will be launching her third book, Dinner First, on Friday July 7 at 10 30am at the Cowra Library.
Dinner First continues the story of Heather from Claudia's previous books, Leading Me to You and Remind Me.
Heather's character is a woman who struggled to avoid sabotaging the good things in her life.
Her deepest desire is to find companionship, but she is driven by the lies she tells herself, believing that she is unlovable and her past is unforgivable.
Learning to accept her flaws has never been Heather's strength.
Haunted by the vivid loss and heartbreak she acquired in the past, she finally sets herself on a path to pursuing lasting inner peace.
"For as long as I can remember, I have been a lover of reading and of books," Claudia said.
"As a child, I spent endless hours engrossed in fiction novels."
Claudia Harrison had been raised by two immigrant parents from Lebanon, moving to Australia as a newly married couple.
She comes from a large family and has now created her own with her five children.
"I share my life with the most amazing man in beautiful Cowra, on Wiradjuri country," Ms Harrison said.
Books will be available for sale at the event - $20 each or all three for $50.
Please book your spot online via Eventbrite.com.au or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180.
