Windscreen smashed, offender ordered to undertake anger management

A Cowra man who didn't believe a former workmate should have been promoted and been given a company vehicle has smashed the windscreen of the vehicle after a night out at a Cowra hotel.
Appearing before magistrate Don McLennan at Cowra Local Court on June 21 Jason Stopps, 42, of Fitzroy Avenue, plead guilty to a charge of destroy or damage property.
Stopps' solicitor June Langfield told the court her client didn't agree with all of the facts presented to the court by police but "just wants the matter finalised".
According to the police Stopps was at a Cowra hotel on May 11 this year.
A former workmate was also at the hotel at the time.
Police say Stopps, who had been terminated from his workplace, became involved in a conversation with the former workmate and invited him to go to the hotel car park to "sort out their differences".
When the workmate declined police said Stopps went to the car park and punched the windscreen of a vehicle, owned by his former employer and being driven by his former workmate.
The punch smashed the vehicle's windscreen.
Convicting Stopps of the offence, Mr McLennan placed him on a 12 month Community Corrections Order and make it a condition of the order that he attend anger management classes.
