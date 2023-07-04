Cowra Guardian
Windscreen smashed, offender ordered to undertake anger management

July 4 2023 - 10:55am
A Cowra man who didn't believe a former workmate should have been promoted and been given a company vehicle has smashed the windscreen of the vehicle after a night out at a Cowra hotel.

