Offender told he needs to address behaviour after damaging TV set

A Cowra man has been told to address his behaviour after coming before Cowra Local Court on June 21, 2023 to answer a charge of contravening an AVO and destroying property.
John David Book, 34, of Morilla Street plead guilty to both offences and was fined $400 for each offence.
He was also placed on a community corrections order for 12 months for contravening the AVO.
Book's solicitor, Mr Paul Johnson, told the court his client's history doesn't really assist him, however he has not had any offending on his record since 2018, except for a traffic matter.
Mr Johnson said Book can conduct himself in a way acceptable to the community, telling the court Book is attempting to replace the television he destroyed, which he said, was due to a spontaneous act in the midst of an argument.
In sentencing, Magistrate Don McLellan told Book he was placed on an AVO last year and has since breached a condition of it, a matter he needs to address.
According to police documents tendered in court, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 Book became involved in a heated verbal argument.
During this, Book went into a living room and punched the television, causing a large dent in it, before continuing the argument.
The police were called, with Book leaving before they arrived.
The police spoke with the victim who disclosed the details of the offence.
On May, 29, 2023 Book attended the Cowra Police Station where he was arrested and offered a chance to take part in an interview.
