Fine, corrections order for offences

A Cowra man has been placed on a community corrections order and fined for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and hindering police after coming before Cowra Local Court on June 21 to answer the charges.
Ryan Anthony Kennedy, 44, of Dawson Drive was placed on a community corrections order for 12 months on the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He received a conditional release order for 12 months without conviction for common assault and fined $200 for hindering/resisting a police officer.
Kennedy's solicitor, Mr Paul Johnson, told the court, in his opinion, the chances of Hill reoffending are remote.
The police prosecutor argued this was not a trivial matter, with the person Kennedy assaulted being knocked unconscious and needing stitches.
According to police documents tendered in court, about 2 45pm on June 3, 2023 the victims were at Kennedy's address for a party.
About 9pm that night, the two victims were standing in the kitchen before Kennedy came in. An argument broke out and one of the victims decided to leave.
As the victim was approaching the edge of the property, Kennedy called out to them and had a conversation.
Police said during this conversation, the other victim stepped between them, leading Kennedy to push them aside.
At this, the first victim confronted Kennedy about his actions. Kennedy then punched the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious. This victim ended up having to go to hospital for stitches.
On June 4 when police attempted to place Kennedy under arrest, he ignored their instructions and attempted to walk past them to his house.
When the police grabbed hold of him, Kennedy tensed up and was taken to the ground. After a brief struggle, Kennedy was handcuffed and taken to the police station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.