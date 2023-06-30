Flemings Property Services expand into Cowra

Flemings Property Services are expanding, opening their fifth office in Cowra.
Flemings partner, Justin Fleming, announced the acquisition of Raine and Horne Cowra last week.
"We are really excited about the expansion." he said.
As of July 3, Raine and Horne Cowra will officially become Flemings Property Services fifth office.
"We are committed to maintaining the outstanding reputation that Raine and Horne Cowra has earned throughout the years. We recognise their dedication to providing outstanding service, extensive market knowledge, and strong community connections.
"We are honoured to continue building on their impressive foundation.
"We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to David and Ruth Fagan, the previous owners of Raine and Horne Cowra, for their unwavering support throughout this transition.
"Their guidance, expertise, and dedication have been invaluable, and we are immensely grateful for their contributions.
"We are thrilled to announce David Fagan will stay onboard with us for six months, and all other existing staff members will be joining the Flemings team, bringing their wealth of knowledge and experience to further enhance our services.
"We believe in growth while remaining true to our values.
"As we embark on this exciting journey, we want to assure our clients and communities that we will not lose sight of what matters most-maintaining the standard and quality of service that you have come to expect. We understand the importance of upholding the trust and relationships that have been established over the years.
"At Flemings our team are focused on delivering excellent service in an honest, reliable, genuine and efficient manner.
"Across what will now be five offices Boorowa, Young, Harden, Cootamundra and Cowra, we have the knowledge and expertise to deliver great results."
Flemings started out in Boorowa as Andrew Mitchell Real Estate in 2000, and has grown and evolved over the years since then, to be a leader in real estate locally.
Justin Fleming joined the business in 2009 and subsequently became the owner.
Since then he had been joined by business partners, Richard Fleming (no relation) in 2016 and Chris Ryan in 2018.
In 2021, Flemings purchased Norton Realty Young, expanding their real estate operations in the region.
"Over more than 20 years the company has been passionate about not only real estate but also about the communities in which we operate.
"The Flemings team is made up of very good and hardworking people who conduct themselves honestly.
"We are focused on offering excellent service to all walks of life and every vendor, landlord, tenant, buyer and tradesperson are treated with equal care and respect. The people who work here fulfil their roles wholeheartedly.
"Our staff are well trained and because of this, they are given the freedom to take charge of their responsibilities and in return are expected to perform to a high level.
"At Flemings we work as a team, we support each other, we don't settle for second best and we roll up our sleeves when we need to. No aspect of the industry or the business is below any of us." Justin said.
