Cowra Blues face strong competition

While the Cowra Blues mens squad came away with a 8.8-56 win against Orange 5.2-32 at Orange on Saturday, June 17, the home team put Cowra through their paces.
Cowra's Jack Stott said from a defensive perspective, this was the first time they had to defend convincingly.
"The Orange side came out strong, which was nice," he said.
Stott said Orange's strength certainly showed this week, and put their best foot forward, especially compared with their first match this season where Orange were short of players.
"I expect to see them come finals," Stott said.
Some of the standouts in the men's game, Stott said was Frank Bright, who got six goals, Bailey Taylor in the middle and Chris Day.
The women's match proved to be a little tougher for Cowra, with the team being defeated 5.8-38 to 3.1-19.
'It was a very well fought game," Stott said.
Despite being defeated, Stott said the women's squad stood up for themselves and had a couple of good standouts who helped them through.
"Overall they were strong," he said,
Among the standouts in the women's match were Mikeely Garratt, Stacey Smith and Carla Hill, Stott said.
This Saturday, June 24, the Blues will be going to Bathurst to take on the Bathurst Giants.
While the Giants are struggling a bit with numbers, Stott said, he still expects them to come out firing.
In the women's grade, Bathurst have claimed the premiership for the last three or four years, and Stott expects them to be quite competitive this weekend.
