Cowra Blues face strong competition

BM
By Brendan McCool
June 22 2023 - 5:30pm
While the Cowra Blues mens squad came away with a 8.8-56 win against Orange 5.2-32 at Orange on Saturday, June 17, the home team put Cowra through their paces.

