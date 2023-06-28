Countback decides golf win

A field of 23 veteran golfer played their 9 hole stableford competition on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
The best results were achieved by Les Pinkerton and Ray Salisbury, both with 16 points, but with Les Pinkerton winning on a count back.
VETERANS 9 HOLES EVENT
From the 23 veterans to playing off their Veteran Handicaps, the prize winners are list with their stableford score and the 18 hole veterans handicap they played off were:
16 Les Pinkerton (22).
16 Ray Salisbury (12).
15 Ray Houghton (40).
15 Ross Skene (28).
14 Clive Wilson (20)*.
*On a countback from 6 other players with 14 points.
These prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, other competitors will have their handicap increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with a field of 23 competitors, including 2 visitors, all playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
1st Nick Arokiaswamy 36* (Points)
2nd Clive Wilson 36.
3rd Ken Harcombe 35*.
*On a count back.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with the Nicky Basson 35, Tom Perfect 34, Ray Salisbury 33.
NEAREST THE PIN
7th hole sponsored by NIcky Basson. Won by: Michael Patterson 29cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by: Mark Rush 547cm.
