Generous donation to Cowra Hospital Auxiliary

Local disability support service, Enablement services, recently held a raffle to raise funds for the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary.
Enablement Service Manager, Diane Graham, was pleased to donate $746.30 to the Cowra Auxiliary branch.
Prizes for the raffle were kindly donated by local businesses and prize winners were;
President of the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary, Pat Smith said, "Thank you to Enablement Services for helping Cowra Hospital Auxiliary to purchase surgical equipment for theatre to enable surgeons to increase the number of patients requiring specific keyhole surgery."
"We are very grateful for their generous donation to help Cowra and district citizens to have their procedures in town, doctors and nurses are very pleased with this equipment. Total donations to Cowra Hospital from the Auxiliary so far this year are $18,902.17," Mrs Smith said.
Mrs Smith also wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported the Cowra Hospital Auxiliary over many years and still are, "you are special people".
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
