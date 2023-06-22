Cowra Railway Station Open Day
June 25
Join them at The Cowra Railway Station as they host their monthly Open Day, on the last Sunday of each month from 9am - 3pm. The station is currently leased by the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club, and will have most rooms open for inspection as well as an antique vehicle display. Wander through and discover Cowra's rail history!
Dirt Track Club Day
June 25
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club will be hosting their Dirt Track Club Day at Woodstock Park Speedway this Sunday. Gates open at 7:30am with sign-on and scrutineering 8am-9am. Gold coin donation entry into the event for spectators.
Premiere of the World Peace Suite
June 25
Join us in the streets of Cowra for a free community event supported by South West Arts and Cowra Civic Centre. Sydney Youth Orchestras in collaboration with Cowra Vocal Ensemble will perform the World Premiere of Nicholas Gentile's work World Peace Suite featuring the Cowra Peace Bell itself. The performance will be at Cowra Civic Centre square at 11am.
Comedy Festival
Sunday, June 25
Australia's biggest comedy festival will be at the Cowra Civic Centre from 6pm on June 25, book now for a much needed comedy fix at cowraciviccentre.com.
Twelve Hour dance
June 25
The New Vogue and Social Dance Group presents the Twelve-Hour Dance at Canowindra Services Club stating at 10am. Featuring a special dance demonstration by dancers and choreographers, Andrea and John Barwick. 10am-4pm Music by Barry Whitty. 4pm - 10pm Music by Phil Redenbach. MC will be Doug Moorby.
Camp Oven Cookoff
July 1
Register with Woodstock Hotel on 02 6345 0262 to enter the Camp Oven Cook Off for 2023. Cooking starts at 12pm. If you would like to come along and taste all the goods cooked, $15/Adult & $10/Child will be all it costs. All money raised will go to Ronald Mcdonald House.
Skateboard Workshop
July 3
Come along to Manildra Skatepark to attend a free learn-to-skate workshop. Bookings essential via Eventbrite.
School Holiday Fun
July 11 and 12
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme - Dreaming: Stories and Legends. Workshops will be at the little gallery behind the Cowra Visitors Centre from 10am to 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.