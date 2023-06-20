Eagles back on track

The Cowra Eagles find themselves just three points outside the Blowes Cup top four after getting their season back on track with a 26-18 win over Dubbo Kangaroos last Saturday.
Despite an indifferent season the Eagles remain semi final chances with just six games of the regular season remaining.
"It was good to get the points again" Eagles coach Col Kilby said after Saturday's win which followed a close loss against Orange Emus the previous weekend.
"That was our own doing," Kilby said of the Emus loss.
"We had the game won with full time up, we just took a poor option."
The Eagles appeared to have the Emus game in their keeping on a number of occasions before going down 33-28.
That loss followed a 31-28 defeat at the hands of Orange City.
Kilby doesn't believe last Sunday's win was crucial to his side's semi final chances but did admit "it wasn't crucial but without mounting a lot of pressure on the final round it was pretty important to kick start things".
"We do have a few games that we need to win in a dominant fashion," he said.
Bonus points could prove vital to the Eagles chances.
"We've still got some players to come back but we are starting to put a few things together. But our lineout was a bit disappointing on the weekend, it's been good but was poor," he said.
On a positive note he said his side "when opportunities presented themselves we took them."
Looking ahead to this weekend Kilby admits the Eagles face a tough task on the road to Bathurst to take on competition leaders Bulldogs.
"We were keen to play them in the first round to see where we were at and despite the scoreline we weren't disappointed with our performance in that game," he said.
"We're keen to get over there and see where we need to be for the last round.
"We've only got to get into the top four which we're more than capable of."
But this all hinges on one thing Kilby said.
'We can't miss out on games that we should have won. When we get into a position to win the game we have to win the game," Kilby said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
