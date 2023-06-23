More responsibility for junior referees

Round 8 for Cowra Junior Soccer was played at Edgell Park Saturday June 17.
Our junior referees have now reached a stage where many of them feel ready to take on some extra responsibilities and we were able to provide game leaders for our 7's and 8's age groups.
Depending on availability, this will be an ongoing situation for the remainder of our season.
Under 7's Tresillian and Morgan Insurance Green battled it out on the field this week, returning a result of 7-0, a win for Morgan Insurance Green.
Next up was Morgan Insurance Pink and Thompson's Transport, playing an equal 4 a side game. Unfortuantely for Thompson's, Pink were able to score 6 goals against their 1.
Finally for the 7's was Morgan Insurance Blue and Morgan Insurance Navy, this was a bit of a closer game with Toby Reynolds scoring 3 goals for Blue and Rupert Meiklejohn scoring 6 for Navy.
Under 8's Morgan Insurance Maroon came up against Morgan Insurance Navy, Maroon were able to score 4 goals during their game with Navy unsuccessful at getting on the score card.
Morgan Insurance Pink and Cowra Carpet Court were next on the field, Carpet Court scored 4 goals whilst Pink put up a massive 12 goals for the game.
Morgan Insurance Green versed Morgan Insurance Blue in the last 8's game of the day. Score 9-0 Blues way.
Under 10's TLE Cowra and Canowindra Services Club were excited for the chance to verse their school friends, with both teams predominantly made up of Canowindra players.
Sam Markcrow scored 6 of the 9 goals for TLE, Canowindra Services Club were successful with 4 of their goal attempts.
Morgan Insurance and Cowra Vet Centre played an amazing game with a close final score of 3-2, Cowra Vet Centre coming away with the win.
Tangles Hair Studio and Cowra Carpet Court met each other on the field and put on a great show for their spectators. Tangles were able to finish the game with a win of 4-1.
Z Power and Lachlan Valley Building, under 12's, set the pace for close games in the age group with a score of 2-1 LVB's way after an intense game.
Cowra Services Club and Cowra Concrete Products provided another nail biter for the 12's with Cowra Services Club scoring 3 goals and Cowra Concrete Products managing 2.
Last up in the 12's was Cowra Bowling Club and Dutch hoe Landscaping.
Jake Cranney scoring the only goal for Dutch hoe Landscaping, Toby-Lee Goricki and Aidan Rayner both scoring a goal each for the Services Club.
Telescope Tyres versed Cowra Toyota in an evenly matched game.
Both teams giving their absolute all to finish with a 3 all draw result.
Under 14's Cowra Carpet Court and Cowra Gas crossed paths again for the season.
Reily McLeish had an absolutely fantastic game this week, scoring all 6 goals for Carpet Court.
Cowra Gas were putting in their best effort but they face a tough defence line, scoring three times during the game.
Opens Canowindra Services Club had their turn again at playing 2 games this week.
First they played against Mr Embroidery and put in a huge effort and were unlucky to go down by one goal in the end result of 4-3.
Next they played Midwest Solar, and after giving so much during their first game still gave it the best shot. After a lot of back and forth play, Midwest were able to secure the win. Final score 2-0.
8:30am
Opens: Mr Embroidery v Midwest Solar.
8:40am
12's: Cowra Services Club v Cowra Bowling Club.
10's: Cowra Vet Centre v Tangles Hair Studio.
8's: Morgan Insurance Blue v Cowra Carpet Court.
7's: Thompson's Transport v Morgan Insurance Blue.
9am: 5's & 6's Skills and Development.
9:50am
Opens: Mr Embroidery v Canowindra Services Club.
14's: Telescope Tyres v Cowra Carpet Court.
12's: Lachlan Valley Building v Dutch hoe Landscaping.
10's: Cowra Carpet Court v Canowindra Services Club.
8's: Morgan Insurance Navy v Morgan Insurance Green.
7's: Morgan Insurance Green v Morgan Insurance Navy.
11:10am
14's: Cowra Gas Services v Cowra Toyota.
12's: Cowra Concrete Products v Z Power.
10's: Morgan Insurance v TLE Cowra.
8's: Morgan Insurance Maroon v Morgan Insurance Pink.
7's: Morgan Insurance Pink v Tresillian.
